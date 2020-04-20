In what seems to be becoming a tradition for Huawei, the brand has once again become discovered using photographs taken with a DSLR camera in an advertisement that claimed that all the shots belonged to smartphones of the technological.

The local newspaper South China Morning Post reveals it, pointing out that the controversy originated on the Asian social network Weibo. There, Huawei recently posted a video promoting a photo contest among his followers in which different images “taken with Huawei smartphones” appeared. To the surprise of fewer and fewer people, it has turned out that the statement was not applicable to all the shots that appeared in the footage.

The aforementioned source indicates that a Jamie-hua, user of the social network and experienced photographer, was the one who alerted that one of the images that appeared in it, in which a scene of a sunset on a beach was shown, was not it had been taken with a smartphone, but with a DSLR. Specifically, and investigating the 500px platform, he discovered that the capture had been made with a Nikon D850, a camera that ranges between 2,000 and 3,000 euros (between 50,000 and 80,000 pesos).

Image taken with a Nikon D850 that appeared in the Huawei video. | Image: His Tie.

Quickly, the brand has recognized the error and corrected the video, claiming that the original ruling was “negligence of the publisher” of the same. “In the future, we will be more conscientious and meticulous to prevent this type of situation from happening and to live up to the love of consumers,” the brand concluded in a statement published on the platform.

It’s not the first time

The fact of using photographs taken by highly professional teams in their advertisements and promotions is not something foreign to Huawei throughout recent years. Last year, for example, a similar scenario took place in the days leading up to the launch of the P30 Pro, the flagship of the time of Chinese technology.

Previously, the firm also used two SLR cameras to promote, in 2016, the Huawei P9 and, in 2018, the Nova 3. On this last occasion, an image published on Instagram by one of the actresses that appeared in the promotional video exposed, embarrassingly, the ruse used by the brand.

