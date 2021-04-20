Huawei Band 6 is now available in Spain for less than 50 euros

Still far from recovering its own normality, Huawei continues to show us that there is a world beyond Google services, not only for its phones, without fear of introducing ourselves your new Huawei Band 6, the first smart bracelet of the brand to equip an AMOLED screen.

Following the new fashion (and with a design really similar to that of the Honor Band 6) the Huawei Band 6 is presented as a large smart band, being the first smart bracelet of the brand to equip a rectangular 1.47-inch FullView display, with 368 × 194 pixels, which almost make it look like a smartwatch.

And in fact, in addition to the classic pedometer or heart rate monitoring, we will have some additional features such as up to 96 different training modes, as well as health measurements such as stress monitoring 24 hours a day and 7 days a day. week, blood oxygen (SpO2) or sleep monitoring, with the usual level of detail of other brand devices through its dedicated application.

As for smarter features, the Honor Band 6 also has the usual notifications for incoming calls and messages, music playback controls, weather forecasts, a remote shutter when paired with a phone, and tracking features to find. our smartphone.

Last but not least, the Huawei Band 6 will inherit the battery life of Huawei wearables, with autonomy of up to 14 days on a single charge for typical use, or up to 10 days of heavy use; all this with a renewed fast charging system with which we can recharge up to three days of use in just 10 minutes.

Availability and price

The Huawei Band 6 is now available for purchase through the Huawei Store, in addition to Huawei’s own physical stores, under four color options and a starting price of 59 euros. Although we can also find the bracelet through other distributors such as AliExpress, where it currently enjoys a small discount that reduces its price to 36.54 euros.