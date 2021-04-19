Huawei Band 6 arrives in Spain to stand up to Xiaomi Mi Band 6: buy it cheaper with this coupon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The Huawei alternative to the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 has just landed in Spain. We are talking about Huawei Band 6, the new generation of the brand’s activity bracelet that you can buy cheaper with this discount coupon.

A few weeks ago, Huawei presented the Huawei Band 6 in China, its new activity bracelet with which the brand will stand up to the Xiaomi Mi Band.

We hardly had to wait for Huawei’s new wearable to cross our borders. Today, the company has launched the Huawei Band 6 in Spain, and you have the possibility to get it for only 53.10 euros thanks to a discount code.

Benefiting from this price couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is enter the official sale page, add the product to your cart, enter the cart and add this code “ABAND610P” (without quotes) in the Coupon section before completing the payment. You will see that the price is reduced by 10% and remains at only 53.10 euros.

Activity tracker with a large 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView screen. It integrates blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) analysis and VO2Max monitoring to measure recovery rate after exercise. It has 96 training modes and 2 weeks of autonomy.

Huawei Band 6 presents interesting news regarding the Huawei Band 4, which is the previous model (the brand has jumped from 4 to 6, there is no Huawei Band 5). It stands out for its large AMOLED FullView screen, which goes from 0.96 inches of the previous generation to 1.47 inches today. Therefore, panel is 148% larger, and also the screen-to-body ratio has notably improved to 64%.

Another novelty compared to the previous model is the improvement in autonomy. The battery of the Huawei Band 6 doubles the life of its predecessor, going from a week to two weeks of autonomy with normal use.

You have decided to take care of your health and get fit, so you are going to buy a smart bracelet. The problem is that there are so many, and so similar to each other, that it is difficult to differentiate them. This guide will help you choose the one that best suits you.

Physical monitoring has also seen improvements. It is the first Huawei smart bracelet that integrates blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) analysis for 24 hours a day, offers VO2Max monitoring to measure recovery rate after exercise, and is also capable of recording up to 96 different training modes.

When you place your order, even though the Huawei Band 6 is in the reserve phase, you will hardly have to wait to receive it at home. Will ship between April 21 and 28 with free shipping costs, so that you will not have to face any additional payment.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.