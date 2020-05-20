Blood oxygen measurement is starting to become mainstream. Manufacturers are adding this function through updates with a clear example in Huawei, which recently updated its Huawei Watch GT 2 with this function, natively present in the Huawei Watch GT 2e.

Similarly, we have news that the Huawei Band 4 has been the next to update to receive this news. By means of a software update, this sports bracelet is now capable of measuring blood oxygen saturation.

The economical Huawei Band 4 already measures blood oxygen saturation

Thanks to the measurement of blood oxygen saturation we can estimate its levels by running through our bloodstream. Thanks to this measurement, we can prevent problems like hypoxemia, produced when there is a decrease in blood pressure of oxygen.

Despite the light weight of the update, it is a good leap to the software level, improvements in the wearing experience with the bracelet are promised, in addition to enabling the SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen measurement

Specifically, the Huawei Band 4 is receiving this functionality through the firmware update 1.0.2.96., weighing only 5.46 megabytes and that includes other improvements for the device, as indicated by the list of changes (not very specific).

Enable SpO2 sensor

Optimize the user experience

Optimize the training experience

Optimize the Alarm function

Fixes some display issues

As usual in Huawei, the update will come arriving in batches, so you may not have it immediately. If so, you just have to wait a few days for it to arrive. Also remember that for security reasons the bracelet must have at least 20% battery before updating. Finally, indicate that Huawei indicates an installation time for this update close to 20 minutes.

Via Huawei Central

