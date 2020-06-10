The technological manufacturer Huawei has announced the arrival in Spain from your ‘smartphone’ P40 Pro +, the most premium model of its mobile flagship P40 that will be sold from July 5 for 1,399 euros, in a ‘pack’ that also includes the Watch GT2 smart watch Huawei and a wireless charger.

Huawei P40 Pro +, announced together with the rest of the range in an online event last March, stands out above the rest of the range for the photographic section, where it uses a five-lens system for its rear camera designed by Leica that offers a maximum zoom of 100x.

Your main lens 50 MP is Huawei’s largest CMOS sensor to date, measuring 1 / 1.28 inches diagonally and high-speed focus at any time of the day. Huawei XD Fusion Array technology uses AI to increase detail reproduction in different lighting conditions.

Its rear camera also includes a 40MP ultra-wide angle, three-magnification 8MP telephoto lens and depth sensor with object tracking that allows triple OIS + AIS stabilization.

However, the main difference compared to Huawei P40 Pro is its fifth lens, the SuperZoom Array, which supports optical zoom up to 10x (magnification) and a maximum digital zoom of 100x. Additionally, the use of a multi-spectrum color temperature sensor and Al AWB algorithm increase color accuracy by 45 percent.

As for its front camera, P40 Pro + has a 32MP dual camera plus an infrared depth lens that enables autofocus, a ‘bokeh’ effect, and face recognition unlock.

Among the retro image functions, this mobile has AI in the gallery to select the best frame of a moving image and with the feature of eliminating people and reflections from images.

The video, meanwhile, is equivalent to 18mm with the wide angle, allows to group up to 16 pixels in one to provide an ISO of up to 1200 and provides an ultra slow motion mode at 7,680 frames per second (fps).

Almost frameless design, 55 and Wifi 6

At the design level, this ‘premium’ mobile is equipped with a screen with the semi-rounded corners And with very narrow bezels, they provide an “almost borderless” appearance, as the company has reported in a statement, and that it adds a 30 percent faster on-screen fingerprint sensor and 90 hertz refresh rate.

The back is made up of a ceramic panel with nanotechnology, baked and polished and available in two colors: black and white.

Internally, P40 Pro + is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 990 5G processor, which offers integrated 5G connectivity and support for 160MHz WiFi 6 Plus wireless technology, with a maximum theoretical transmission rate of 2,400Mbps.

Further, its battery is compatible with the 40W SuperCharge wireless charger and it works with the Android operating system through the EMUI 10.1 interface, with features such as file transfers between devices and collaboration through Huawei Share, although without Google services.

Huawei P40 Pro +, with an 8GB RAM and a storage capacity of 512GB, arrives in Spain with a pre-purchase option, from June 20 to July 5 in the Huawei online store, in a ‘pack’ also made up of the 40W SuperCharge wireless charger and the Watch GT2 watch, all for 1,399 euros.