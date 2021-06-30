in World

Huawei announces line to optimize connectivity in 5G networks

MEXICO CITY

To improve the connectivity of the 5G networks, the world’s leading telecommunications company, Huawei, announced the expansion of multi-antenna technology for all bands and scenarios, starting with a series of products to improve the user experience.

During the Mobile World Congress 2021, held in Barcelona, ​​Spain, the company launched a series of 5G products and solutions targeting 5G “1 + N” target networks. This line is made up of five products: massive MIMO 64T64R with ultra-wide band of 400 MHz; Industry’s lightest 64T64R massive MIMO; BladeAAU Pro, BladeRRU Pro, and Massive MIMO FDD, which, according to Yang Chaobin, president of Huawei’s wireless product line, will provide a first-rate experience.

With the launch of this series, our goal is to bring multi-antenna technology to all stages and bands. Various products within the solutions are unique and will help operators efficiently implement 5G networks and provide a first-rate experience, ”said Chaobin.

He also announced that Huawei “will work with global partners to innovate and share the benefits of 5G with all users.”

