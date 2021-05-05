Huawei and ZTE are left out of 5G tests in India

05/05/2021 at 09:56 CEST

The Ministry of Telecommunications of India has excluded Chinese equipment makers Huawei and ZTE from its 5G tests, becoming the last country to block companies. The ministry granted permission to a dozen companies, including Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung’s network unit, to conduct a sixth-month trial of 5G technology.

Although Huawei and ZTE were not named, they were not prohibited from supplying 5G equipment to operators. India is the second largest market in the world by number of phone users. Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea of ​​the main operators Reliance Industries will carry out the tests together with the state-owned MTNL.

A statement from the Government of India’s Press Information Office says that each company “you will need to test in rural and semi-urban settings, as well as in urban settings, for the benefit of 5G technology to proliferate across the country and not just limited to urban areas. “” Delhi has yet to implement any kind of official ban on Chinese companies, which currently supply a significant amount of equipment to Indian mobile phone providers.