More and more companies are interested in cloud gaming. After Microsoft and Google, a partnership between Chinese giants Huawei and Tencent could also be launched.

As a reminder, thanks to cloud gaming, Google’s Stadia service allows you to play AAA games on smartphones, computers that were not designed for video games, and even with a simple Chromecast Ultra dongle. For its part, Microsoft is still testing xCloud, which will allow you to play Xbox games on Android and iOS smartphones.

For their part, Huawei and Tencent would collaborate on a platform that could be called GameMatrix. This is indicated by an article published a few days ago by ..

According to this article, the two companies have launched an innovation laboratory to develop this platform. Huawei would notably supply its Kunpeng processors for the servers of this cloud gaming platform.

As for Tencent, it is the company that offers the Chinese chat application WeChat, and the owner of Riot Games, which offers the video game League of Legends. Tencent is also a shareholder of Epic Games, which offers the famous game Fortnite. In essence, Tencent is a group with deep roots in the world of video games.

An investment turned towards the future?

While cloud gaming is still in its infancy, it is a market that could experience strong growth in the coming years, in part thanks to 5G. Besides, Microsoft no longer considers Sony and Nintendo as its main competitors in video games, but is closely monitoring companies like Google or Amazon, which have the infrastructure necessary for cloud gaming.

Google, which launched Stadia in 2019, continues to improve its service. And if Google’s initial offering had many shortcomings, it’s starting to get more interesting this year. For example, the Mountain View company is starting to deploy Stadia on non-Pixel smartphones. It also strengthens the catalog of games available, and a free offer, which will allow you to play games without subscribing to Stadia Pro, is under development.