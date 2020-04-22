Everest is the highest mountain on the planet. And now it’s one of the first places in the world to have 5G coverage, also having the 5G antennas installed in the highest possible place. A collaboration between the Huawei firm and China Mobile – China’s largest telephone company, CMCC. Specifically, an antenna of this latest technology has been installed not at the top, but at the southern base camp, located 5,364 meters above sea level and in the transition base camp, located at 5,800 meters above sea level.

However, the collaboration between Chinese companies will also result in the installation of two other 5G antennas – which allow much faster connections than the current ones, getting up to 1 gigabyte per second– on Mount Qomolangma – that’s how Mount Everest is known in Tibet – one of them at almost 7000 meters above sea level, at the advanced base camp at approximately 6500 meters. These works have already begun and it is expected that the highest 5G antenna on the planet will be operational this Friday.

But it is not the first time that telecommunication antennas have been installed up there. The first 3G antenna was built in October 2010, even allowing video calls from so many thousands of kilometers above sea level, while the first 4G antenna was put there in 2014, even allowing streaming of videos in HD quality.

And to achieve only the installation of four antennas it was transported 25 kilometers of fiber optic cables and 8 ton equipment, a pharaonic task for which animals were used to carry the load and 150 operators.

The antennas will be used, specifically, to carry out scientific research, meteorological tasks and to help rescue mountaineers, in addition to the classic telecommunication tasks. Internet connections that can be enjoyed on Mount Everest will be so fast that 4K and 360-degree video can be broadcast live even from the top of the mount.

China is one of the most advanced countries in terms of 5G telecommunications. To date, 160,000 5G antennas have been installed in the Asian country to cover more than 50 cities. In addition, the service was launched to the public since November last year, so Chinese citizens have actually enjoyed this technology for months.

In Europe, on the other hand, we are installing the first antennas and still carrying out tests, although it is true that we can find many phones that already support it on the market. And if that wasn’t enough, Chinese companies are already starting to think about 6G, the next generation of telecommunications that would allow us to obtain a download speed of up to 1 TB per second.

