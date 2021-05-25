Huawei also bets on RISC-V with the HiSilicon Hi3861

Huawei has presented its first RISC-V development through HiSilicon, the subsidiary specialized in the design and development of semiconductors. In this way, the most promising architecture among those that aspire to produce viable and large-scale Open Source chips, continues to add manufacturers.

Since the Trump administration blacklisted Huawei (without public evidence of the espionage and collusion allegations with the Chinese government), the company has struggled to maintain its business model. Especially in the sale of smartphones where the drop in sales has been terrible.

Blocking the use of third-party technology has made HiSilicon’s efforts to manufacture processors based on the ARM architecture are unfeasible, as the US sanctions also applied to these licenses. Huawei has had to resort to alternative technologies and has announced HiSilicon Hi3861, its first development based on the RISC-V architecture.

This represents an important step for Huawei to achieve independence in the manufacture of its own chips, since RISC-V is an ISA totally free and open source where political blockades do not arrive.

The performance of the HiSilicon Hi3861 will not excite any consumer, as it is based on a low-power 32-bit microprocessor that operates at a frequency of 160 MHz. It is dedicated to IoT devices and we assume that the Huawei subsidiary will produce other more powerful developments in the future.

The importance of the announcement is that this promising hardware architecture in which large players in the industry participate, does not stop adding new members. The architecture aims to follow the successful open source movement that has revolutionized software development in the hardware field, producing Open Source processors as an alternative in some fields of use to ARM and also to the producers of x86 chips, Intel and AMD, ubiquitous in personal computers and servers for the last four decades.

RISC-V is currently a niche focused on development and away from the consumer market, although in the last year we have seen a dozen products to start with this architecture and new announcements such as Intel in the sense that it will manufacture chips for third parties under this architecture. Is there a future for RISC-V?