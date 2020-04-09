         Huawei already has its own credit card, the Huawei Card is official

Rare is the manufacturer of mobile phones that no longer has its own contactless payment tool, although those that do not usually occur to Google’s own, Google Pay. Huawei, however, has its own Huawei Pay and the Chinese giant has decided that it is time to follow in Apple’s footsteps by launching your own credit card.

In the same way that some time ago we welcomed the Apple Card to the market, Huawei has taken advantage of the arrival of the P40 in China to present its own solution. The Huawei Card is now official, and several of its characteristics have been revealed on stage.

Digital and physical, and secured by UnionPay

The new Huawei Card is born from a collaboration agreement between Huawei itself and UnionPay, which is none other than the main card payment company operating in China. The agreement has not transpired but seeing who is behind it, it seems unlikely that this Huawei Card will leave China in the near future, unless it finds some strong international ally such as Visa or MasterCard.

Like the Apple Card and other cards of this style, the new Huawei Card has NFC technology to be able to make contactless payments in the establishments that accept it (in principle, all compatible with UnionPay) and it will also have a digital version that we can carry on the phone and use for online payments. This digital card will be stored on the chip intended for the security of the phones of the Chinese firm, therefore the information will be encrypted.

By using the Huawei Card you will get discounts, refunds and other benefits

The Huawei Card will have benefits in the style of other similar cards, such as benefits for the trips we make whenever we use it as a payment method, among which is access to VIP rooms and others, and also other promotions and punctual refunds will be obtained. Huawei has ensured that the Huawei Card will have no fees during the first year, and that the second year will remain the same as long as regular purchases are made with it.

For now, the Huawei Card does not have a clear launch date. The manufacturer on stage has ensured that will be released sometime in 2020, without specifying an exact moment. So, what remains is to wait to know this Huawei Card once it enters circulation. Especially for tracking his journey in case he ever decides to make the leap to internationality.

Track | Engadget

