Huarong transfers funds to pay a US $ 900M bond that is due to expire

(Bloomberg) – China Huarong Asset Management Co. transferred funds to pay off a $ 900 million bond due June 3, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The asset management company transferred funds for principal and interest from the 3.25% bond to a trustee account, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

This follows the payment of a 500 million yuan ($ 78 million) local bond due Sunday, previously reported by Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. The 4.45% bond was sold by the Huarong Jinshang Asset Management Co. unit, data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

Huarong declined to comment on both bond payments.

There have been sudden turns in onshore and offshore debt sold by the state company and its units over the past two weeks as investors grapple with a series of conflicting reports about the possibility of losses for bondholders. There was also confusion over the nomination of Liang Qiang as president of Huarong. His appointment as debt manager is ongoing, people familiar with the matter have said. Caixin reported earlier this week that Liang did not accept the appointment.

Huarong has been paying off its debt obligations since the company delayed the release of its 2020 results in late March. The company has also reached financing agreements with state banks to ensure that it can repay the equivalent of US $ 2.5 billion due until August.

The firm has about $ 6.2 billion in local and offshore bonds that it needs to repay or refinance this year, including the domestic bond due Sunday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Huarong’s next bond maturity is the $ 900 million bond due June 3, which is trading at about 99 cents on the dollar.

