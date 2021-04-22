Huarong drama prompts investors to be more selective

(Bloomberg) – The drama around China Huarong Asset Management Co. is prompting investors to be more selective about their purchases of Chinese dollar bonds, exacerbating the divide between more established issuers and the rest of the market.

Units of Bank of China Ltd. raised the equivalent of $ 2.35 billion in a multi-currency bond sale late Wednesday, and the yield spreads on two dollar-denominated bonds are tighter than the bank’s recent comparable offerings. That followed a $ 4.15 billion deal from Tencent Holdings Ltd. last week, as well as the recent issuance of the Hong Kong unit of China Construction Bank Corp. and a handful of well-known real estate companies, including Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd.

At the same time, only a first issuer of Chinese dollar bonds has come to market since Huarong surprised investors by missing an earnings reporting deadline at the end of March, compared to a monthly average of about eight debut issuer deals. last year. Speculation that Huarong could restructure its debt pushed spreads on a Bloomberg Barclays index of investment-grade Chinese dollar bonds to nine-month highs last week. They remain high despite signs that the government could provide financial support to Huarong.

While Chinese policymakers may welcome further differentiation in the bond market by trying to alienate investors from implicit government guarantees, it is unclear how big the adjustment Beijing is willing to tolerate. If lesser-known issuers are struggling to sell bonds or face dramatically higher borrowing costs, it could cause authorities to put a greater emphasis on solving Huarong’s challenges without inflicting too much pain on bondholders.

Investors are evaluating which sectors with low transparency or high leverage show similarities to Huarong, how government support should be priced in the future, and how to interpret the different reactions in the offshore and onshore markets, said Jenny Zeng, co-head of fixed income. Asia-Pacific at AllianceBernstein.

Concerns about Huarong have been most acute among overseas bondholders, in part because most of the company’s dollar debt contains a form of credit protection called a maintenance agreement that has yet to be fully tested in the US. courts. It is unclear whether Huarong would be forced to honor more than $ 20 billion in bonds if its overseas units were unable to pay.

The company has said it has adequate liquidity and plans to announce the expected date of its 2020 results release after consulting with auditors.

Huarong and China’s other big three state bad debt managers have roughly $ 5.2 billion in bonds maturing this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

