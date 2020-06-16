Xiaomi has spent two years designing and building the processor that will become the new brain of its smart watches and bracelets. The Chinese firm has released the new Huangshan 2 at its IA Innovation Conference in China. So, we already have a new processor for wearables from the well-known Chinese firm.

The processor has been developed by Huami, one of Xiaomi’s subsidiaries in its native country, although its products reach the western market under the Xiaomi brand and two of its lines are well known in our markets. We talk about the Mi Band bracelets, with the latest Mi Band 5 at the top, and also from Amazfit watches.

United States Block-Proof Open-Source Architecture

The new Huangshan 2 processor has been developed by RISC-V architecture, which means that it shares the base with the well-known ARM chips but with the exception that we are talking about a open-source architectureTherefore, it would not be affected by possible future blockades if the United States persists in its crusade against China.

RISC-V architecture becomes US crash-proof

Gaining in power and improving in consumption with respect to its predecessor, something expected in all new generations of processors, the Huangshan 2 introduces a couple of quite interesting novelties for future devices. The first, which has an independent NPU to process all the code related to artificial intelligence. The presence of this chip makes us think that the assistant chosen by Xiaomi for its devices (perhaps Alexa abroad) will have more autonomy within them.

The new Huangshan 2 also incorporates a new co-processor, which Huami has renamed C2, and which will take care of the tasks with the least system priority, as well as keeping the brand’s watches and bracelets working when they are not active. . Huami claims that the new co-processor can reduce the energy consumption of these tasks by 50% compared to the previous generation, so future Mi Band and Amazfit watches could further stretch their autonomy.

The new processor also lands with improved software features, such as the ability to detect arterial fibrillation up to 7 times more efficiently than the process carried out by the original Huangshan. Additionally, the processor will support Always On modes with activated power saving. The processor will go into mass production at the end of this 2020 and it is expected to see the first products with it on board as early as 2021.

