Huachipato sinks San Lorenzo and leads Group A with October 12

04/22/2021 at 3:02 AM CEST

Huachipato was imposed this Wednesday in the house of San Lorenzo by 0-1 and assumed the leadership of Group A of the South American Cup next to October 12, which on Tuesday won at home with the same result and left another Argentine team, Rosario Central, at the bottom of the classification. Cris Martínez’s early goal in minute 5 was enough for the match played in Buenos Aires that completed the first day of the group.

San Lorenzo de Almagro could not find football answers today to reach at least a draw at home. Champion of this tournament in 2002 and of the Libertadores in 2014, the Cyclone suffered the six absences that the wingers Andrés Herrera and Víctor Salazar, the defender Federico Gattoni and the midfielder Manuel Insaurralde (for Covid-19 positive), Gabriel had for this duel Rojas (suspended) and Franco Di Santo (injured). Huachipato, for its part, had his best premiere in this fifth participation in the South American Cup and his seventh international tournament since he was twice in the Libertadores.

The match began with intensity and, after an initial option from the local at the feet of Jalil Elías, the only goal of the match arrived in the 5th minute with a rained center from Israel Poblete who found an accurate header from Cris Martínez that left him without options to goalkeeper Sebastián Torrico. Then Huachipato had two more options to go into the break with a wider advantage, the clearest in the boots of Israel Poblete that demanded a response from the experienced Torrico.Gino Peruzzi also had the draw before the break after a combination with Alexander Domínguez but his shot went just wide.

In the second half San Lorenzo dominated and had options to tie through brothers Romero and Lucas Melano, who at the end had a shot on the stick that could have been equality in the score. However, Huachipato could have gone with a greater advantage because Nicolás Silva had two heads up with Torrico: in one he hit the ball on the post and in the other he left the ball in the goalkeeper’s chest.

The azulgrana team, which occupies the last qualifying place for the quarterfinals in the domestic competition with three days to go to the end of the first phase, on the second day of the Sudamericana will visit Rosario Central in an Argentine duel. For its part, Huachipato, who is sixth in the Chilean tournament with five points to four behind the leader: Universidad de Chile, next week will host October 12 in a crossroads of teams with positive premieres in this continental competition.