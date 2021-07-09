Huachicolera truck burns in Hidalgo

A truck that was transporting hydrocarbon allegedly milked from the pipelines of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) ended up burned, due to the inadequate handling of the fuel, reported the emergency services of the state of Hidalgo.

The incident was reported in the Senderos del Pedregal neighborhood, in the municipality of Atotonilco de Tula, where residents warned that a truck was engulfed in flames and the remains of a drum protruded whose material was consumed by the flames.

Municipal and state security elements arrived at the site who confirmed that the unit involved was a gray Dodge brand truck, with license plates KW-91-955 from the state of Mexico.

After putting out the fire, it was confirmed that at the rear of the vehicle were the remains of four metal structures to transport drums with a capacity of one thousand liters.

Although a search operation was deployed on the site, no arrests or injuries were reported.

News about Huachicol: 21 huachicoleros fall and secure 84 thousand 189 liters of hydrocarbon in BC

jcp