https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/segunda-division/sabadell-tumba-fortin-lugo-respira-11621120

04/19/2021 at 8:35 PM CEST

Joan Blanch

Seven wins have been achieved by Sabadell in the Second Division, after 35 games played. The Harlequinado team has remained as the team that has won the fewest games after Albacete’s triumph this past day. The last triumph of those of Antonio Hidalgo It was less than a month ago in the Lugo field (0-1).

Since then the team has scored three draws and one defeat. Of the seven victories achieved by Sabadell so far, five have been away from home and only two in the Nova Creu Alta, where the harlequins have not won in all of 2021.

A fact that clearly explains why the Sabadell people are in the relegation zone and at four points of permanence. The Center d’Esports continues to trust its options and the squad has been conspired to add three at a time at home, taking advantage of the visit this Monday from Mallorca, a team that already lost on its last visit to Nova Creu Alta, then with both teams in Second B (1-0)