https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/giro-italia/giro-modifica-gran-etapa-dolomitas-11755900

05/25/2021 at 10:34 PM CEST

The nineteenth stage of the Giro d’Italia, which will be held on Friday, May 28, has been reduced by ten kilometers, modifying its route due to to the tragic accident with the Mottarone cable car in which fourteen people died last Sunday.

The management of the Giro d’Italia, in agreement with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility of Italy and the Piedmont Region, decided this Tuesday to alter the route of the nineteenth stage of the race.

The initially planned route was 176 kilometers from Abbiategrasso. The starting point remains the same, but the distance is shortened by ten kilometers, and the goal will continue to be at the Alpe di Mera, a first-class port.

On the route, the ascent to Mottarone, of the first category, is suppressed and the Gignese, of fourth category, is added, subsequently maintaining the Passo della Colma, of third.

The departure will be at 12:35 and the arrival is scheduled to be between 17:00 and 17:30.