https://elfildeo.com/uncategorized/record-de-ponhce…untes-semanalaes/203989/2021/ | Fielding

Week 12 of the season is already history but it left us with a lot of relevant facts; as usual every Monday, Fielding will bring you the 10 best notes. In the last seven days, the No-Hitter record since 1900 was tied and the mark for most strikeouts in a game in a row was also tied. Other relevant data were the feats that Shotime and DeGrom achieved.

1-Record no-hitters and the Cubs surprise the Dodgers

The first meeting of the series between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers went down in baseball history. The Dodgers had just lost a series against the Padres and hoped to get back on the winning track, the Cubs’ response was: The franchise’s first combined no-hitter.

Zach Davies pitched six strong innings despite allowing five walks, the right-hander fanning four opponents. Then Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafín and Craig Kimbrel combined for a third blank game.

The Cubs combined for the seventh no-hitter in the majors this year, equaling the most in a season since 1900. They also had their 17th No-Hitter in history. The record for most No-Nos was in 1984 with eight. The seven this season are the highest number before July 1.

Data: Stats Hosted

THE CHICAGO CUBS HAVE THROWN A COMBINED NO-HITTER! #CUBTOGETHER (📸: @WatchMarquee) pic.twitter.com/rijZbLez4j – Cubs Zone ™ ️ (@CubsZone) June 25, 2021

Teams with the most No-Hitters in the history of MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers 26 Chicago White Sox 20 Boston Red Sox 18 San Francisco Giants 17 Cincinnati Reds 17 Chicago Cubs 17

Fact: Baseball Almanac

2-The record stayed at the Mets stadium

History has returned to meet at the Mets home, but this time it was not in favor of the Queens team. On April 22, 1970, Shea Stadium (former Mets stadium) was the site of one of the greatest feats in baseball history. The great Tom Seaver struck out ten batters consecutively to set a record of MLB.

* Seaver beat the San Diego Padres on April 22, 1970, throwing a shutout, prescribing a total of 19 strikeouts (second highest number in history).

It took 51 years, two months and three days for the baseball world to witness something similar again. This time the protagonist was Aaron Nola – the ace of the Philadelphia Phillies – the feat was achieved in the new home of the Mets since 2009, City Field.

Nola opened the game by hitting Jeff McNeill and then was hit with a single by Francisco Lindor, the next hitter was Michael Conforto and that’s when the streak began. The game ended with the Mets winning as the Phillies’ bullpen gave up two runs in the seventh inning (doubleheader).

Put @ AaronNola027 in the history books. He struck out TEN STRAIGHT Mets, tying Tom Seaver’s Major League record. pic.twitter.com/HoRtkAwzHS – MLB (@MLB) June 25, 2021

3-SHOTIME continues to leave its mark

The Japanese phenomenon never ceases to amaze us every day, without a doubt, we are witnessing one of the most fantastic seasons in the history of baseball. Shohei led off last Friday’s game against the Royals at first bat and ended the day 4-2 with a home run, one scored and one RBI.

He became the first player to hit a game-starting home run and hitting a win in the same season since Jimmy Ryan of the Chicago Cubs and Kid Madden of Baltimore in 1891, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Shohei closed the 12th week of MLB With the third-highest OPS (1,031) and the second-highest number of home runs (25), he has also driven in 59 runs, the third-highest number in The Big Top.

As a pitcher, he has the 10th lowest adverse AVG in the Big Show (.188) and the sixth highest strikeout rate per nine innings (12.44). He also exhibits an ERA of (2.58).

INDESCRIBABLE! 🤐 SHOHEI OHTANI is in ANOTHER DIMENSION. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CARY94fjPs – LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 27, 2021

4-Game with new brand

The second game of the Series between the Giants and Angels was historic, it was the first since the new circuit was founded that the pitcher hit in the American League and not the National Who was the protagonist of the feat? Shohei Ohtani!

5- Yu Darvish makes history

Another player from the land of the rising sun made history this week, Yu Darvish. The right-hander pitched a great game against the Dodgers last Monday. The Osaka native worked six one-run innings and two hits, walked one and struck out 11 opponents.

It became the first lainitiator in the history of MLB who hits 1,500 strikeouts faster:

Name # G (GAMES)

Yu Darvish 197 G

Randy Johnson 206 G

Gerrit Cole 212 G

Darvish has the eighth best WHIP of the season and the rivals only connect him for (.189) the eighth lowest average of the old circuit.

Yu Darvish is the first pitcher in @MLB history to record 1,500 strikeouts in under 200 games. @ Faridyu 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/METez3wGNW – San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 22, 2021

6- Amazing DeGrom!

It is impossible not to mention every week what this pitcher is achieving, he pitches as if he were simulating a pitcher in a PlayStation game. Analyze the following pitching line

6.0IP / 3H / 2R / 2ER / 1BB / 5K / 0HR / 88 PITCHES (57 STRIKES)

It was Jacob DeGrom’s but out of the season, he got it against the Phillies last Saturday. With that alone, they can measure the magnitude of what the right spike is achieving.

DeGrom left his WHIP at (0.53), the lowest of any pitcher in a span of 13 starts since at least 1901. The ERA established him at (0.69) the second-lowest in 13 starts since ER became official in 1913. (Dutch Leonard 0.68, 1914 was the best).

This is the first time this season that Jacob deGrom has allowed multiple runs in this one game, his streak ended in 12 starts, the longest for a starting pitcher allowing one or no earned runs, since the stat was made official. in both leagues (1913).

Data from @SlangOnSports and @ESPNSTATS

100, 100 & 101 to start the game for Jacob deGrom. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jfN077MQkQ – MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2021

7-Dbacks finally won

The night of June 26 was special for the Dbacks and their fans, they enjoyed it as if it were National Cowboy Day (July 31); one of the most important dates in Arizona. The worst losing streak as a visitor was gone, it was set at 24 setbacks.

Madison Bumgarner pitched in the Dbacks’ last win on May 24 at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves. In that doubleheader, Mam-Bum threw a No-Hitter in seven innings in the second game that was not made official. Since then, 62 days have passed for the Bells to win again.

It was the day of Eduardo Escobar and Merril Kelly. Kelly pitched six scoreless innings for the hit and Eduardo Escobar went 4-for-5 with a run scored, five RBIs, a double and a home run.

WINNING ON THE ROAD FEELS WELLNNNNNN😎 # VamosDbacks pic.twitter.com/I4jYRxJ01Y – Arizona Diamondbacks (@LosDbacks) June 27, 2021

8-Charlie Morton reaches 100 victories

It’s amazing how a career that has gone through so many setbacks can go so far. That has been the case with Charlie Morton. Shaky numbers early in his career, three surgeries in the middle of his progress and still, Morton has established himself in the best baseball in the world. He has won one World Series and played another, and has also been an ALL STAR twice.

Last Tuesday’s game was another game that left his greatness exposed to everyone. The veteran pitched seven scoreless innings with a single hit allowed against the Mets, the right-hander walked two and poked 11 batters.

With his 100th win he entered the great record books as the 19th active pitcher to reach 100 wins. He reached the milestone 13 years and 8 days after landing his first with the Braves.

Charlie Morton (37y, 222d) is the oldest @Braves pitcher to have 11+ K & 1 H or less in a game since Warren Spahn (39y, 146d) in 1960. pic.twitter.com/3LwrA3SMAf – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 23, 2021

9-Fernando Tatis Jr. created his own quadrnagualres derby

“El Niño” had a historic weekend series against the Dbacks, going 3-for-11 overall (.545) with three homers and five RBIs. The impressive thing is that after he quit the All-Star game due to shoulder discomfort, he hit three home runs that same day.

Tatis became the fourth youngest hitter in the last 50 years of MLB who manages to hit 3 home runs in one game, is the youngest in Padres history. He hit 25 home runs in just 59 games this season, becoming the fastest player to hit that mark at age 22 or younger.

ESPN STATS data

* Tatis has MLB’s second-highest OPS (10.74).

FERNANDO TATIS JR.! THIRD HOMER OF THE GAME! pic.twitter.com/h6TLT5zFbS – LasMayores (@LasMayores) June 26, 2021

“

10-Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his history with Canada

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was born in Montreal, Canada. Back then, his father played for the Expos. 21 years later his son is being history not only for Dominican baseball but also for Canadian.

The Jr. is the Canadian-born hitter who has hit the most home runs in a season for the Blue Jays (25), the other was Michael Saunders with 24 in 2016. The next day the fence was blown up again to reach the lead in all The Elders (26). Vladdy has been the best hitter of the season.

He leads in home runs (26), OPS (1,127), RBIs (66), OBP (.443) and is second in SLG (.684).