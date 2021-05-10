https://elfildeo.com/uncategorized/mlb-ano-del-no-h…er-adios-leyenda/190641/2021/ | Fielding

Few things are as exciting as experiencing a full day of Major League Baseball (MLB), the amount of information and data that we can obtain in just 24 hours from the best baseball in the world is incredible. That is why El Fildeo brings you this weekly column with the 10 best notes.

It was a historic week but at the same time sad, it will probably be the last we will see a legend on the field, there were also two No-hitters in three days and even a fantastic story happened with a rat in a club-house:

1-It will be the farewell of Albert Pujols

The Los Angeles Angels released Albert Pujols, a baseball legend in the best sense of the word, on Thursday afternoon. The Dominican was in the last year of his contract with the Angels (10 years and $ 240M) but the truth is that he was not even close to the same that we knew in the Cardinals.

Time does not pass for pleasure, the Dominican is already 41 years old and has one of the most extensive glossary of achievements in history. The myth no one can break it, Pujols left one of the greatest legacies in the best baseball in the world. His 667 home runs is the most a player born outside the United States has hit.

In addition, the 2,112 RBIs add up to the third highest figure in the history of the Big Top. But, going back to the decision of the Angels, I think we must understand them, after all, sport is a business. We will only have the sadness that it was the last time we saw this gentleman player on a pitch.

Thank you Albert for allowing us to be part of your legacy. # AngelsBaseball pic.twitter.com/6uNXQ32X7U – Angels Baseball (@AngelsBeisbol) May 7, 2021

2-More than 50 years waited the Baltimore Orioles to see another no hitter

It took 51 years, eight months, and 21 days for an Orioles pitcher to hit again. No-hitter on MLB. Left-hander John Means cited history by throwing the first non-perfect no-hitter in which the opposing team did not walk and had no hitters hit by pitch or was based by mistake, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The only Mariners player to reach base was Sam Haggerty, who reached first base on a curveball that he fanned 1-2 and bounced off catcher Pedro Severino to become a wild pitch.

The no-hitter de Means was the 10th in franchise history, including six with Baltimore after four with the St. Louis Browns name. August 13, 1969 was the last time an Orioles pitcher hit a no-hitter, at that time it was Jim Palmer.

John Means completed the 10th NO-HITTER in @losOrioles history! pic.twitter.com/hYgKUkHYHs – LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 5, 2021

3-Two no-hitters in a week for the first time in MLB history

Wade Miley’s son asked him to get a temporary tattoo on his right forearm to pitch against the Cleveland Indians and the father complied. After 114 pitches, Miley pitched the 17th no-hitter in Cincinnati Reds history and the first since Homer-Bailey in 2013.

This is the first time in a calendar year that there have been four no-hitters since 1917, when the fourth was thrown on May 5 and the fifth on May 6. So this season is the modern era of the no-hitter:

On May 8 Joe Musgrove pitched the first in Padres history, five days later Carlos Rodón pitched one for the White Sox against Cleveland, then Madison Bumgarner threw one but seven innings (not official). On May 5 and 7 it was Means and Miley.

* Cleveland joined a dubious list by becoming the 17th team to get a no-hitter twice in the same season. It most recently happened to Seattle in 2019.

WADE MILEY NO-NO !!! #ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/GpltQV52Db – And This Blog Belongs To The Reds (@ATBBTTR) May 8, 2021

4-Lindor and McNeil disagree over a rat or raccoon

As a sub-real story, two players went to the clubhouse in the middle of the game to identify an animal, according to Francisco Lindor, the species they saw was a rat, but his teammate, Jeff McCneill, claimed that he saw a raccoon. .

Everything is very strange, the team left the dogout in the middle of the match because they noticed an argument in the club-house, then everyone returned to the field as if nothing had happened. When asked by Mets manager Luis Rojas, he said:

“I don’t know, at that point in the game something was happening. I heard a commotion, the boys went down to the tunnel. When I went to check I met Francisco and he told me: ‘We are going to play ball and Luis will win, so we went back up.’

The version of Lindor and McCneill agreed at the press conference and journalists forcing more information about “Paquito” the Puerto Rican replied “You can believe what you want.”

Best of all, after the bizarre event, Lindor hit a home run off Caleb Smith that gave the Mets victory. The Puerto Rican went 11-5 (.454) in the series against the Dbacks with four RBIs and four runs scored, also hitting the home run. It’s the best time he’s had on the Queens team since the start of the season.

Solid by left field, home run by Francisco Lindor #LosMets # LGMpic.twitter.com / 3u8Ty1CjaO – Raul Ramos (@RamosRauli) May 8, 2021

5-Miguel Cabrera continues to expand his legacy

In the first game of the Series between Tigres and Twins, Miguel Cabrera climbed another position on the historical list of the players with the most hits in MLB. In the bottom of the fourth inning, Matt Shoemaker slipped him into the top of the strike zone and the Venezuelan hit for his single (2874). With that hit, he unseated Babe Ruth from 44th place and in the next game, he had another multi-hit game to tie Mett Ott for 45th place (2876).

* After seven games without connecting hits, the Maracay native has had four hits in two consecutive games.

Miguel Cabrera surpassed Babe Ruth on the HITS historical list! 🙌 It’s already 2️⃣, 8️⃣7️⃣4️⃣! pic.twitter.com/MfMGAKpTbj – LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 8, 2021

6-Huascar Ynoa makes history and wants to consolidate this year

Last week was one of the best in the Big Top for the young Dominican pitcher. He combined for 13 innings of just two runs and one of them was dirty; In that span, he struck out 10 and walked three rivals.

Sunday Night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies was historic for the 22-year-old pitcher:

In his last 4 outings he has a (1.11) ERA on the mound and a (1,300) slugging percentage at the plate. He is the first player to have a slugging percentage or more than (1,300) and an ERA below (1.30) in a span of four pitching starts (min. 10 AP) since Babe Ruth in (1916).

Data: @StatsBySTATS

Huascar has been the best starter for the Braves this season, leading Brian Snitker’s team in ERA (2.29), WHIP (0.89), strikeouts (44) and opposite batting average (.184).

ERA: effectiveness

WHIP: H + BB / IP

K: PUNCHES

OAVG: Opposite Average

SLG: Percentage of total bases

7-Xander Bogaerts reached 1000 games with the Red Sox

The Aruba shortstop arrived last Thursday at 1000 games with the Boston Red Sox, the game was won by Alex Cora’s team by a score of 12-9. Bogaerts became the 30th player to appear in 1,000 games for the Red Sox, he is the 10th to do so before his 29th birthday.

Xander debuted in 2013 and since then is the second shortstop to have added the most fWAR in MLB (28.1), he is only surpassed by Francisco Lindor (29.4). Bogaerts has led shortstop since 2013 in RBIs (551).

8-Max Scherzer continues down the road to the HOF

The three-time Cy Young winner had one of the biggest games of the past week, facing two-time American League Cy Young Corey Kluber. Max pitched 7 1/3 innings to the Yankees and allowed only a couple of hits and one runs. He struck out 14 opponents and only walked one.

In the fourth inning of that game Max had added 10 strikeouts to enter a select group:

Pitchers with the most 10-strikeout games in history MLB:

Nolan Ryan (215)

Randy Johnson (212)

Roger Clemens (110)

Pedro Martinez (108)

Max Scherzer (100)

Fact: MLB STATS

* Among the five pitchers there are three HOFs and one who did not do so due to ingesting prohibited substances. Scherzer is on his way to becoming another immortal.

. @ Max_Scherzer was: MASTERLY

INTRACTABLE

AWESOME # LosNacionales // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/svE9SOY3Qj – The Nationals (@losnacionales) May 8, 2021

9-Mazeika makes impressive history!

Patrick Mazeika was promoted to the Mets’ first team with an injury to Brandon Nimmo on May 5. He has had three appearances at home plate and has not had a hit but has driven in two runs:

The data:

Mets player Patrick Mazeika has two RBIs and 0 hits in the first three games of his career. He becomes the seventh player in modern history to have multiple RBIs in the first three games of his career without a hit. Jacob May of the Chicago White Sox was the most recent to do this (2017).

Mazeika has:

1PA: Retired with rolling to first base

2PA: It was reached by a selection play by the pitcher and the play ended and Walk Off

3PA: Base on balls with bases loaded

Data from: @BetweenTheNums

10-The Blue Jays will return to Buffalo on June 1

The Toronto Blue Jays will stop playing at the minor league complex in Dunedin and move to AAA’s stadium in Buffalo. Charlie Montoyo’s team does not want to stay during the current time of year in Florida where the heat and humidity persist.

So far they have amassed a (7-4) record at Dunedin but last year they played (17-9) at Sahlen Field in Buffalo Stadium. The Canadian team hopes to play again in their real stadium (Roger Center) at some point in the season. For now, the only impediment is the denial of the Canadian government due to the current pandemic situation.