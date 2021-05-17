https://elfildeo.com/uncategorized/10-datos-de-la-semaana-mlb-record/192230/2021/ | Fielding

The sixth week of MLB (Major League Baseball) is history, but as always, it left us great notes and statistics. The most striking thing is the new record of Miguel Cabrera, the debut of a great prospect and great players reached round marks. The Fielding invites you to review the 10 highlights of the last seven days.

1-The Venezuelan with the most hits in MLB history

Last Wednesday Miguel Cabrera broke a record that he had longed to have in his possession for a long time, the “King of Venezuelan hit.” Before starting the game against the Kansas City Royals, he was just one single away from equaling the highest number of hits for a Venezuelan-born, which belonged to Omar Vizquel.

In his second at-bat of the game, “Miggy” hit a 2-1 slider to send him to the left field for his first RBI single of the night. In the fifth inning against the Royals pitcher, Danny Duffy, he achieved one of his main objectives of the campaign, to be the absolute leader in hits among all the Venezuelans who have gone through MLB. To achieve the feat he hit a ground ball that went into the right-field (his hit 2878). Cabrera finished the historic game 4-2 with two RBIs.

Now he ranks 43rd on the historical list of hitters with the most hitters in the league. Big tent (he has 2883), the closest are: Zack Wheat (2884), Al Simmons (2927) and Roger Hornsby (2930).

Before the week is over…: One of the most important moments🤩🤩🤩 The hit with which Miguel Cabrera surpassed Omar Vizquel’s 2,877 ⭐️🇻🇪🇻🇪 We repeat: save this video 📽️: MLB #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/DrHm5XPsSI – BeisbolPlay (@beisbolplaycom) May 17, 2021

2-Corbin Burnes imposes historical mark

Burnes had one of the most emotional encounters of the past week when he faced Jack Flaherty last Thursday. The right-hander pitched five innings in which he allowed one runs and struck out nine. After he retired the first two batters in the fifth inning, both via strikeout, he gave away his first bolero of the season.

To start Tommy Edman’s turn, he threw a curveball that was a strike, then scored four balls in a row to set the record for most strikeouts without allowing a walk at (58).

The Fact: According to Elias Sports Bureau, Burnes’ 58 strikeouts without a walk were the most by a major league pitcher in the same season since at least 1893, when the mound moved to its current plate distance of 60. feet, 6 inches.

The right-hander had returned from the Covid-19 roster to face the Cardinals; He dropped his ERA at (1.57), that’s the fourth-best ERA for any starter who has thrown at least 30 innings this season.

NOTE: Cole has struck out 56 since his last walk on April 12, tying Curt Schilling from May to June 2002 for the longest streak in a season since at least 1961, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. That also means he can break Burnes’s mark, even if his streak hasn’t started since Opening Day.

Yesterday, Corbin Burnes became the first pitcher EVER to strike out 57 batters before issuing his first walk. (MLB x @Woodbridge_Wine) pic.twitter.com/jeT4gjsZ4R – MLB (@MLB) May 14, 2021

3-Freddie Freeman tops round number in home runs

The current MVP of the National League, Freddie Freeman, hit his 250th career homer and consolidated himself in the sixth position of the maximum home runs in the history of the Atlanta Braves. The lanky first baseman hit a Brett Anderson sinker at 0-1 and deposited it 415 feet through center field.

The fact: Freeman is the first baseman who has hit the most home runs in MLB from the Atlanta Braves, with at least 1,000 games defended in that position.

Top home runners in Atlanta Braves history

NAME HR

Henry Aaron 733 Eddie Mathews 493 Chipper Jones 468 Dale Murphy 371 Andruw Jones 368 Freddie Freeman 250

“Hopefully a home run.” @ FreddieFreeman5 delivered on his #MothersDay gift to @ chelseafree5. ❤ pic.twitter.com/NqLn5VRm2W – MLB (@MLB) May 10, 2021

4-What pitchers have struck out more batters than the oldest Yankees?

The past week An interesting thing happened when Rich Hill faced the Yankees. In his fifth outing against the Mules he managed to retire 6 2/3 scoreless innings for his second win of the season. The funny thing is, he struck out nine batters to even a record:

Rich Hill joined Cy Young and Nolan Ryan as the only pitchers to strike out nine Yankees batters at the age of 41 or older according to Stats By STATS.

Despite impressing with a great pitching line against one of the league’s most respected offenses, Hill also extended his scoreless streak to 17 2/3 innings. It is the longest stretch by a 41-year-old or older starter since Bartolo Colón’s 30 consecutive innings without a run from Aug. 26 to Sept. 26, 2015 (Stats By STATS Data).

Rich Hill “playing” with some MLB hitters … 69 MPH Curve !!!! pic.twitter.com/VLShc200Gy – Ivan Arteaga (@ivanarteaga) May 15, 2021

5-Aaron Judge and his devastating offense against Baltimore Orioles

“The Judge” averaged an OPS of (.781) for the Orioles in May with just one home run and four RBIs in 11 games. Three games later, he had four home runs and five RBIs against, guess what? Baltimore Orioles, correct answer.

It’s easy to guess, since Judge made his major league debut, the Orioles are the team that hurts him the most. In 61 games, he has hit 25 homers and driven in 58 runs, both of which are his highest for any rival team.

Another fact: Since 2019 the Yankees have hit the Orioles 63 home runs at “Camden Yards” – the most for any team that has played as a visitor against the Orioles.

The 10th HR 🚀 of the campaign arrived for Aaron Judge (2nd tonight) pic.twitter.com/5xyfkbhqMB – 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓸𝓼 𝓜𝓸𝓻𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓼 (@C_MoralesD) May 14, 2021

6-José Abreu is consolidated as one of the best first basemen on the South Side

José Abreu reached 700 RBIs last Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins. The Cuban produced three runs in the crash and managed to surpass the round figure, culminating the week with 704 trailers.

The current AL MVP is the 10 most RBI hitter of all time in the franchise:

Hitters with the most RBIs in White Sox history:

RBI name

Frank Thomas 1465

Paul Konerko 1383

Luke Appling 1116

Harold Baines 981

Minnie Minoso 808

Eddie Collins 803

Carlton Fisk 762

Robin Ventura 741

Nellie Fox 740

Jose Abreu 704

* RBI: Rushed Races

Final at the Guaranteed Rate Field, #LosWhiteSox 4-3 #TogetherRoyal. WhiteSox fans, we took the victory (24-15, 615 WL%) after a wild pitch from reliever Wade Davis, Cuban José Abreu scores the decisive line to put Mike Matheny’s ninth on the field. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/vmqAsRhKqz – Drian Bernal ⚾️ / 🇨🇺🇪🇨 (@Drianrogelio) May 16, 2021

7-He debuted a great prospect

Jarred Kelenic is the fourth best prospect in MLB and the first of the Seattle Mariners, according to MLB Pipeline. Last week they gave him his first opportunity in the Big Top. In the first game he was 4-0 with a strikeout, but in the second, he managed to go 4-0 with a pair of runs scored and three RBIs, he also hit his first homers and the first two doubles.

Kelenic became the fifth player in Mariners history with three or more hits in the first two games of his career, and the first since Carlos Guillén in 1998. Kelenic is also the 18th player in baseball history with three. or more extrabased on his first two. race’s games.

Fact from: Baseball Reference

Great night for JARRED KELENIC, his first MLB HR (403 feet) and his family was in attendance! 🤍 #FielAlAzul | #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/4InqlbrWn1 – Seattle Mariners (@LosMarineros) May 15, 2021

8-A series where lack of control prevailed

The Padres and Cardinals starred in an interesting series this weekend, first because the Padres were facing the Cardinals since they eliminated them last year in the wild-card series (2-1) and second, because it was unknown as the Padres. they would play without Fernando Tatis Jr., Eirc Hosmer and Will Myers, all of them isolated on the COVID-19 list.

What’s surprising is that the Padres swept the series and also that the Cardinals tied the record for walks for a three-game series since 1900.

Data from: @ESPNStatsInfo

The Cardinals used 13 pitchers which combined for 26 walks, in last Friday’s game they threw 12 walks, which is their most of the season.

The Cardinals awarded 12 tickets last Friday against the Padres, their most tickets awarded since 7/19/2015.

🦈➡️🧹 # HungryForMore pic.twitter.com/ySKXVZxVtL – San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 17, 2021

9-The legend returns to the game

After a week when the Angels released the Dominican legend, the winner of three MVP awards stayed in Los Angeles playing, but this time with reigning champions the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to several people close to the conversations of both teams, it is said that Pujols accepted a minor role, most likely that of the pinch hitter. In short, the Dodgers may be one of the most attractive teams for “the legend” to end his legendary career, a HOF deserves to retire in style.

The Dodgers and Albert Pujols have reached a contractual agreement for the remainder of the #LasMayores 2021 season, according to @jorgecastillo. 🚨⚾️ #InMovimiento pic.twitter.com/3BbcmWVvlQ – LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 15, 2021

10-Kaprelian debuts against Red Sox and wins

James Kaprielian earned his first win in his first MLB start, the 27-year-old pitcher achieved one of his dreams after spending three years inactive in the Minor Leagues with Tommy Jhon surgery and other injuries.

The right-hander walked five one-run innings and allowed four hits; all the damage they did to him was in the first inning. He had only made one start at AAA a week earlier and had to be called up after Jesús Luzardo and Mike Fiers went on the disabled list.