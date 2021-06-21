: https://elfildeo.com/uncategorized/10-apuntes-seman…arpa-las-mayores/201918/2021/ | Fielding

Like every Monday, “El Fildeo” will publish the 10 best moments of last week in MLB (Major League Baseball). The last seven days left us with a series of interesting events: The losing streak of the Dbacks is incredible, Shotime does not stop surprising us every day and the legend continues to add achievements:

1-The Dbacks are the worst set in MLB

If a team has been bad in this month of June they are the Dbacks. The team led by Torey Lovullo has been 16 games in a row without knowing the victory (franchise record) and for more paradigm, they set the record for consecutive setbacks for a visiting team in the history of the Big Top with (23). Bells have the worst balance in MLB (20-53) [.274].

* The mark for consecutive games lost on the road was the 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and the 1963 New York Mets had lost 22 consecutive road games.

The last victory for the visiting Dbacks was on April 25, on a day where they executed a doubleheader. In the second game of that date, Madison Bumgarner gave the No-Hitter in seven innings (not official). In the time when the Rattlesnakes don’t know victory, they have been swept by the Marlins, Mets, Dodgers and Rockies.

2-SHOTIME continues to dazzle

Shohei Ohtani is giving us one of the most incredible seasons in the history of The Big Top, not only because 100 years ago we did not see such a contest, but because of what it is representing for baseball.

Shohei’s dying wish is to participate in the Home Run Derby next month. Are you surprised? He shouldn’t, likewise he did it in NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball) in 2016 and won it, he was also chosen the MVP of the second game of the All Star as designated hitter of the Pacific League. This boy’s story is so fantastic that we have to witness it to believe it.

Shoei has hit six home runs in the last six games, including a round with two. Right now, he is tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the overall lead in the majors with 23 full-return hits.

All 23 home runs are a personal best for Ohtani in any league, he hit 22 twice at NPB and in his debut year in MLB as well. In 2018, the Japanese hit 22 homers in 367 PA, in this contest, he has 23 in 272 appearances.

ENERGIZER OHTANI !!! He just keeps going & going & going… # WeBelieve #ShoTime #EnergizerOhtani

pic.twitter.com/G7Z8B1DlXR – Rob Glaus (@RobbieLipGlaus) June 20, 2021

3-Will Myers reached a remarkable mark last Friday

The Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds last Friday by a score of 8-2, that was the second game in a series that featured four games. Will Myers achieved a milestone for the franchise by hitting two home runs in that clash. The 2011 American League rookie of the year is the hitter with the most homers at Petco Park.

Myers got his ninth game with more than one homer to add number 59 at Padres Stadium, previously only Adrián González was tied with him (57 homers). Since 2018, only Manny Machado has hit more homers than Myers (30) at the Friars’ home (32).

4-Adam Duvall surprises

When the Marlins offered Duvall a one-year contract, it was to back up their offense. The former Braves player only has a batting average of (.220) and an OPS (.725), but he has managed to drive in 52 runs and has hit 16 home runs.

* Duvall’s 52 races lead the old circuit.

Adam achieved a masterful week consolidating a couple of games with more than one home run. He joined Derek Lee in 2002 and Giancarlo Stanton in 2016 as the only Marlins with consecutive games of multiple home runs. Of the four home runs he hit, two were Grand Slam and he got them at Wrigley Field.

Owner and lord of Wrigley Field. 🚨 ADAM DUVALL’S GRAND SLAM! 🚨 # JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/Fu0GJlNcfY – The Miami Marlins (@LosMarlins) June 19, 2021

5-After a year where injuries haunted him, Walker Buehler is back

Walker Buehler has been one of the best pitchers in the National League thus far. That is long after coming out of a year where blisters on his pitching hand affected his last season and the Play Offs as well.

Qualifying Walker in the National League:

He is seventh in WHIP (0.90), ninth in adverse batting average (.196), sixth in walks per nine innings (1.89) and is the fourth hardest-working starter (90.2 IP).

The previous numbers are important, but here, the most outstanding thing is the pedigree that the right has with only 26 years. Walker has gone 23 outings without a loss, the longest streak in the franchise equaled with Kirby Higbe in 1946.

Buehler tied the record last Saturday when he almost threw a No-Hitter at the Dbacks, in the eighth inning David Peralta broke the spell.

Look at this ovation for Walker Buehler from Dodgers fans ON THE “ROAD” !!! NO fan base travels like the #Dodgers. PERIODT !! pic.twitter.com/WOnHBbOToZ – Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) June 20, 2021

6-Ryan Mountecastle surprises for the Orioles

It’s no accident that Mountecastle was one of the Orioles’ best hitters last year. While 126 times at bat is a tiny sample, the tall outfielder sent us a message. In the current contest Ryan has been slow to pick up the pace, but this month, his quality has come to light:

OPS per month:

April OPS .515 (25 games)

May OPS .748 (24 games)

OPS Jun .1.183 (15 games)

Ryan hit three home runs on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays and is the Orioles’ first rookie hitter with three home runs in a game since Pedro Severino hit Texas on June 4, 2019. Nick Markakis was the first to do so. on August 22, 2006 against Minnesota.

* Average the following offensive line since May 17: .341 / .368 / .703 / .1.072

7-Kyle Schwarber shines in the series against the Mets

Hitting first in the Li-Neup is paying off for Kyle Schwarber, he already showed it in the series against the Mets. The former Cubs player went 15-6 (.400) and of his six hits, five were home runs. On Sunday night, Kyle hit three home runs and became the Nats’ leadoff hitter to homer three times in a game since Alfonso Soriano first hit it in 2006.

The last Nationals hitter to hit three home runs in a game was Anthony Rendon on April 30, 2017. Of the 18 home runs Schwarber has hit, 17 are off right-handed pitchers.

Kyle’s data: Home Club averages .972 OPS but when he hits the road the OPS drops to .687.

Kyle Schwarber goes to the seats with a special gift for Dad! 🎁 # LosNacionales // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/Qjr1jsxK0E – The Nationals (@losnacionales) June 20, 2021

8-The Yankees equal record of triple play in a season

In the third game of the series between Yankees and Athletics a milestone was achieved, in the ninth inning the New York team was beating Oakland by the minimum (2-1). His closer Aroldis Chapman walked the first two hitters of the inning before the pitching coach and medical aid came to visit him. The Cuban apparently had a discomfort in his throwing hand and it was due to a nail that was causing him discomfort. In the same way they decided to stay in the game.

The next hitter, Sean Murphy, at 1-0 hit a grounder towards Colombian third baseman Gio Urshela and he put the first out by stepping on the pad, then he passed the ball to second baseman DJ LeMahieu to culminate the triple play at first base with Chris Gittens.

That was the third triple for the Yankees this season, last Thursday in Buffalo they achieved one against the Blue Jays and on May 21 they made their first against the White Sox. Coincidentally, the 2016 White Sox and the Yankees in this contest are the only teams that have gotten three outs in the same play in a season, at least in the modern era according to Elias Sport Bureau.

😎 Closing the game with a Triple-play! #EstamosReady pic.twitter.com/bhA58u1Lwb – Yankees Baseball (@Yankees_Beisbol) June 20, 2021

9-José Adolis García sets a record for the history of the Rangers

The rookie from the Greater Antilles continues to star in one of the best stories of the season, not only because he leads the rookies in various offensive departments, but also because he is making history in the Texas franchise.

The Avilanian after several games without hitting a home run, went to the street twice in the past week, now has 18 home runs to become the rookie with the most home runs in Rangers history before reaching the All Star.

The data:

Garcia leads qualified rookies in HR, RBIs (48) and SLG (.531)

Adolis García is distributing #ColadaPower in Arlington. # MLBCuba pic.twitter.com/ggZ1fb457f – MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) June 20, 2021

The legend continues to leave his mark on the records of the best baseball in the world

In the third inning of the Sunday game between the Dodgers and Dbacks, Pujols helped the Californian team beat the Cascabeles 9-8 to sweep the series. In the third inning of the game, the Dominican broke the wall against Alex Young.

With that homerun, “The Legend” unseated Mel Ott from the 13th place in the history of the players with the most runs scored. Ott had (1859) and the Dominican surpassed him by one. Pujols also reached 673 career homers and positioned himself 23 homers from third place (Alex Rodríguez).