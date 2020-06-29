The Internet was created from protocols and standards. For us they are practically invisible, since the browser or the application on duty is responsible for making the necessary connections for you to send a message WhatsApp, post a video on Youtube or TikTok or see pictures in Facebook or Instagram.

But there they are. And one of the most popular is the one we know as HTTP, an acronym for Hypertext Transfer Protocol or Hypertext Transfer Protocol. The World Wide Web is based on this protocol, since the information we send and receive is transmitted using that protocol. So important is that the use of its encrypted variant, HTTPS, has been promoted for some time. secure connections.

The HTTP protocol was published in 1991 in its version 0.9. Over the years, it was improved with versions 1.0 (1996), 1.1 (1999) or 1.2 (2000). In 2015 the version was released HTTP / 2 or HTTP 2.0. And in 2018 it was announced HTTP / 3, still in draft phase. When will it be implemented and how will the use of HTTP / 3 on the internet affect us?

HTTP / 3 in detail

On June 19 of this year, the umpteenth draft of the HTTP / 3 protocol was published. Being such an important protocol, anyone can consult the draft.

As for who or what institution is responsible for ensuring this protocol, its name is IETF, an acronym for Internet Engineering Task Force or Internet Engineering Task Force. Created in the United States in 1986, it is a non-profit organization.

Source: IlSoftware

HTTP / 3 is also known as HTTP-over-QUIC or Hypertext Transfer Protocol over QUIC. The reason is that the third version of this protocol is based on QUIC, a technology developed by Google and that is combined with the UDP protocol. The purpose of the QUIC protocol, launched in 2012, is to offer low latency connections and secure thanks to the use of UDP.

Originally, QUIC was going to replace HTTP / 2, so in 2018 it was renamed HTTP / 3 or HTTP over QUIC. And it is not the first time that Google has that influence, since its previous protocol SPDY gave rise to HTTP / 2.

Leaving aside the debate whether it is appropriate for a giant like Google to have so much influence on standards that we will all use, the fact is that QUIC or HTTP / 3 they are promising. According to the latest draft I referred to earlier, this protocol promises multiplexing, flow control, and low latency in connections. Another important technical aspect is that while the previous protocol, HTTP / 2, was based on TCP (Transmission Control Protocol), the new HTTP / 3 was based on UDP. Translated into practice: accessing content in a way faster and safer.

Supported browsers and services

Being a technology originated from Google, it is not surprising that Google Chrome Be the first browser to offer support for this HTTP / 3 protocol. Currently, too Firefox is supported as well as Safari and Edge.

Also, great like Facebook, Microsoft or own Google they already offer the library code to support QUIC or HTTP / 3 in the future. Too Cloudfare or Mozilla collaborate in it. The goal is that when the time comes, site servers and web services support HTTP / 3.

Source: Verizon

But the million dollar question is, when will we benefit from this new protocol? The answer is unclear, for now. Today, technically you can already use it, although it is in a experimental phase. That is, there are servers already prepared to use this protocol but, obviously, they do not use it by default at the moment.

For now There is no exact date for its final implementation. The June 2020 draft shows the expiration date of December 21 of the same year. This may mean that another draft will be published or a final version will be published. Time will tell.