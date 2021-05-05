HTC Vive will introduce two VR devices next week

What began with a small preview or teaser of the HTC Vivecon, an event where the company was expected to announce new details about its already promised independent VR viewer this year, seems to have turned into a massive leak.

While so far everything we knew about this event and hardware was focused on the official announcement of the event and the few teaser images shared from HTC’s official Twitter account, the latest rumors advanced ensure that the company would be preparing the arrival of two new VR viewers, with the HTC Vive Focus 3 Business Edition focused for use in business environments, and the HTC Vive Focus Pro 2, focused on the consumer sector, for high-end computers and the gaming scene.

The next step in VR is coming. Register now. # VIVECON2021https: //t.co/iYMD6VsfIT pic.twitter.com/W1501drPJu – HTC VIVE – VIVECON 2021 | May 11-12 (@htcvive) April 27, 2021

Although HTC itself has not wanted to offer any additional details, they have not been slow to find corporate documents highlighting the mentions of both devices.

In addition, these viewers were also detected after being shown among the list of products of one of its official European distributors, from where, despite having been eliminated, the cached versions have been extracted to let us know an availability close to that of the event itself of presentation, dating for next May 20; and final prices that will go from $ 1012 for the HTC Vive Focus Pro 2, up to $ 1,771 for the HTC Vive Focus 3 Business Edition.

Unfortunately, although the name, the presentation date and availability, or the launch price are enough details for a still unreleased product, there are still important details for the HTC event, unknown yet. none of the features or specificationss of these two VR devices.

So, finally, we will have no choice but to be aware of this event, which maintains its original plan and will take place online in the next few days. May 11 and 12.