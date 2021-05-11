HTC Vive Pro 2: features, price and availability

After months of speculation, the HTC Vive Pro 2, the new generation of virtual reality headsets focused on the premium segment. The device arrives with important news compared to the previous model. Highlights, for example, the jump in resolution and an increased refresh rate that will take advantage of the most demanding games. Of course, from now on we warn you that they will not be within reach of any pocket.

The HTC Vive Pro 2 boasts a 5K resolution of 4898 x 2448 pixels (2448 x 2448 for each eye). For now, and waiting for other proposals that are on the way, they are the virtual reality glasses with the highest resolution on the market. The Taiwanese manufacturer says that this addition, in addition to benefiting the visual quality of video games, will allow “exploring ideas with brilliant clarity.” Let’s not forget that the HTC Vive Pro 2 is also aimed at the creative sector.

It also offers a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 120 ° expanded field of view (FOV). What does this mean? We will be able to appreciate a larger virtual stage and the motion blur will be reduced when moving the head. It is worth mentioning that the HTC Vive Pro 2 will be compatible with Display Stream Compression, whose purpose is to avoid data loss and, consequently, image defects at high resolutions.

When it comes to design, there are not many changes. After all, the first model already performed quite well in terms of ergonomics. Something that is new is the focus on the sound section, since the HTC Vive Pro 2 gets on the train of high-quality spatial audio. In addition, despite being a new generation, it maintains the compatibility with accessories released in recent yearsincluding the Vive Trackers and Valve Index knobs.

What does my computer need to get the most out of an HTC Vive Pro 2? The company recommends Nvidia RTX 3000 or AMD Radeon 5000 graphics cards to obtain the highest possible potential. Obviously, we are talking about high-end components that are not cheap at all. Additionally, the cost of the case must be added: 749 dollars or 739 euros. You can also buy a kit with controls and bases for $ 1,399 or 1,399 euros. Reservations start from today and deliveries at the end of May.

HTC Vive Focus 3

The Asian firm also presented the HTC Vive Focus 3, an independent virtual reality headset. That is, you do not need to connect to any computer. It inherits the FOV of 120 ° and the 5K resolution of the HTC Vive Pro 2, however, its refresh rate remains at 90 Hz. The big news compared to the previous generation is its completely renewed design. HTC says they reduced its weight by 20% despite implementing a new material that makes it 500% stronger than plastic.

The HTC Vive Focus 3 guarantees a range of two hours and can be recharged in approximately 30 minutes. Its price? 1,300 dollars or 1,180 euros. It will be available from June 27. Although we could face it with the Oculus Quest 2, the reality is that its price is completely out of the battle.

