HTC presents its new glasses HTC Vive Pro 2 and Vive Focus 3, gives up competing with Quest 2 | Technology

HTC is betting on premium virtual reality, but is turning its back on a market that demands affordable VR headsets to increase the number of users.

HTC has presented this afternoon the new virtual reality glasses HTC Vive Pro 2, and Vive Focus 3. Two high-end products that improve the hardware of their predecessors, although they do not revolutionize anything.

Many fans of VR gaming expected that HTC would offer an answer to Oculus Quest 2, presenting a standalone glasses (with its own processor) but with direct connection to PC via a Display Port cable. The Quest 2 can be connected to the PC but only using streaming with compressed video, via USB cable or WiFi, and that frustrates many PC gamers.

Everything points to what HTC wants to focus on the enterprise market, because he has presented his standalone Vive Focus 3 glasses for business, and you have simply updated the current HTC Vive Pro with the Focus 3 viewfinder, to get the new Live Pro 2.

Go ahead that, a priori, HTC Vive Pro 2 have impressive specs, and can become the best virtual reality glasses for pc.

Possess a 5K display (2448 x 2448 pixels for each eye) at 120 Hz, with a spectacular FOV (field of view) of 120 degree.

Uses a new kind of stacked lenses that increases the sweet spot (the area where you do not see blurriness), but it forces to use a new lossless image compression system offered by Display Port, called DSC, and which is only available on RTX cards and above. It also works with older cards, but at a lower resolution.

Otherwise, they maintain the premium features of their predecessors: Hardware IPD, 3D sound headphones, ergonomic settings, etc. And sadly, too its old-fashioned stickless control knobs. Although they can be used with Valve Index’s haptic controls, or any other.

As we say, the specifications are spectacular but the price will leave most of them ice cold. Only the viewer costs 809 euros (with a discount of 60 euros until June 3), but if you do not have it from previous glasses you must add the control knobs and at least two sensors that are placed on the walls, another relic of the past. In total, 1,400 euros.

In these 5 years of VR, glasses of more than 1,000 euros have remained a niche product, and that is how it will be with Live Pro 2, which seems to give up on competing with Quest 2, and throw in the towel in the gaming market.

HTC Vive Focus 3

Taking into account that half of the presentation has been dedicated to showing investors and companies professional virtual reality applicationsIt seems that this is where the Taiwanese company wants to grow.

Live Focus 3 They are standalone glasses, that is, they do not need to be connected to a PC. The screen is the same as Vive Pro 2, with 5K resolution (2448 x 2448 pixels for each eye) and a spectacular FOV (field of view) of 120 degree. Of course, the refresh rate drops from 120 to 90 Hz, so as not to put the mobile processor on its knees.

Live Focus 3 feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, the same as the Quest 2. HTC has not disclosed the RAM.

It also has 4 inside-out camerasi.e. on the glasses themselves, so you don’t need sensors on the walls. With pads with magnetic attachment, removable curved battery that lasts two hours and recharges to 50% in 30 minutes with the fast charge, Hardware IPD, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and two USB Type-C connectors.

In Spain they have a price of 1,404 euros, and will only be sold to companies.