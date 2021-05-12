HTC Officially Announces VR Vive Pro 2 5K and Vive Focus 3

As we anticipated last week, the virtual event ViveCon 2021 has been the scenario chosen by HTC to present your new virtual reality headsets, two new kits targeting separate markets, with an HTC Vive Pro 2 targeting PC VR consumers, and a new standalone version of the HTC Vive Focus 3, targeting commercial purposes.

Starting with the gaming headset, the Vive Pro 2 comes with vast improvements over its 2018 predecessor, with a resolution of “5K” (2448 pixels per eye), a 120 degree FOV display operating at 120 Hzas well as fast-switching RGB sub-pixels for nearly eliminating the annoying motion blur effect.

Although it will also include improvement in the structure itself, with an IPD slider (for the adjustment of the interpupillary distance), an adjustable head strap and a size change dial, promising to be a balanced weight headset to maintain maximum comfort. . during use.

The built-in headphones are Hi-Res Audio certified and also compatible with third-party headphones. In addition to DisplayPort 1.2 output support, using Display Stream Compression with the help of NVIDIA and AMD, so that older graphics cards can enjoy bigger and better hardware.

.

Now available for pre-purchase, with a distribution date set on June 3, we can get hold of the Vive Pro 2 headset alone, with a base price of 819 euros, which will amount to 1,399 euros for the complete kit with the base station and controllers.

On the other hand, although its focus is more focused on companies, we cannot ignore the presentation of the new HTC Vive Focus 3, which will also receive this new 120-degree 5K display with RGB sub-pixels, reduced in this case to a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Although other novelties will remain such as magnesium alloy frame or IPD sliders and it has quick release buttons to remove the front and rear gaskets to facilitate cleaning or exchange between sessions.

.

So, the big difference of these VR headsets is that it is a completely independent device, which in addition to the complete elimination of cables, implies that a connection to a PC will not be required for its use. And it is that the set itself has a chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2, very similar to the one used by the Oculus Quest 2, in addition to an integrated battery with up to 15 hours of autonomy and a fast charging system that will return 50% of the charge in just 30 minutes.

With a slightly later availability date, the HTC Vive Focus 3 will go on sale from June 24 under a price of 1180 euros.