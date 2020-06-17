After a few months of silence, finally HTC reminds us again of its presence in the mobile market with the first announcement of its two new top of the range, the HTC U20 5G and HTC Desire 20 Pro, which although still in the mid-range, present us with the company’s first 5G phone and quite different concepts.

Starting with the highlight, the HTC U20 5G is presented as a large phone, with a huge 6.8-inch Full HD LCD screen framed by really thin bezels (except in the lower case where a slightly thicker strip for the system’s touch buttons will be appreciated) in which only the small perforation of a 32 megapixel selfie camera will stand out.

As for its back, it highlights the presence of a fingerprint sensor along with a quadruple array of cameras, where we can find a main 48-megapixel sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2-megapixel cameras. intended for macro and depth (bokeh) functions.

Moving inside, the main novelty of the HTC U20 5G is the equipment of a Snapdragon 765G processor, located at the top of the mid-range of Qualcomm, will allow us to enjoy the new 5G networks, yes, apparently limited to the connection below 6GHz. Although they also highlight other components such as their up to 8 GB of RAM, the 256 GB of storage expandable through microSD, or its fairly large 5,000 mAh battery.

For its part, the HTC Desire 20 Pro has met the leaks and advances, with a very similar aesthetic design, a somewhat smaller screen than 6.5 inches, and less powerful specifications, limited to an average processor Snapdragon 665 (without 5G compatibility), 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB expandable internal storage. Although we will continue to find other attractive points in it, such as the fact that it shares the same battery and quad configuration of main cameras as the U20 5G.

Thus, the great novelty of both phones undoubtedly lies in their prices, starting with the 269 euros of the Desire 20 Pro, or the still attractive 569 euros from the U20 5G, a fairly affordable price given its compatibility with new wireless networks.

Thus, HTC Desire 20 Pro will be available from tomorrow June 18, only for residents of Taiwan; while the HTC U20 5G will be launched for pre-purchase, also limited for the moment to the Asian country, starting next July 1. However, according to a tweet published by the official HTC account, the company ensures that both terminals will continue to be available “in other markets”, so they are expected to arrive in our country in the coming months, still within 2020.