HTC has finally returned to the smartphone market, after a season limiting itself to terminals with cryptocurrencies or licensing the brand. We already knew that HTC would return today, although it finally does so twice with two new terminals: the HTC Desire 20 Pro and HTC U20 5G.

In this way, the Thai brand renews its two series of phones to renew the HTC Desire 19s that we met in late 2019 and the HTC U19e, in June. The HTC Desire 20 Pro and HTC U20 5G have far more similarities to each other than their names would suggest, although their main difference is that one is 5G and the other is not.

HTC Desire 20 Pro and HTC U20 5G data sheet

HTC Desire 20 Pro

HTC U20 5G

screen

LCD 6.5 «

Full HD +

LCD 6.8 «

Full HD +

Dimensions and weight

162 x 77 x 9.4 mm.

201 g.

171.2 x 78.1 x 9.4 mm.

215.5 g

Processor

Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 765G

RAM

6 GB

8 GB

Storage

128 GB

Micro SD

256 GB

Micro SD

Frontal camera

25 MP f / 2.0

32 MP f / 2.0

Rear camera

48 MP f / 1.8

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

2 MP f / 2.4 portrait

48 MP f / 1.8

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

2 MP f / 2.4 macro

2 MP f / 2.4 portrait

Drums

5,000 mAh

Loading Quick Charge 3.0

5,000 mAh

Charge Quick Charge 4.0

Operating system

Android 10

Android 10

Connectivity

Dual SIM 4G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

NFC

USB-C

Minijack

5G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5

NFC

USB-C

Minijack

Others

Rear fingerprint reader

Rear fingerprint reader

Price

Determined

From 565 euros to change

HTC U20 5G

We start with the top model, and the one that becomes the first 5G terminal of the house. This 5G comes from the hand of the Snapdragon 765G on board, accompanied by a good amount of memory and storage: 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, expandable through a microSD card.

The HTC U20 5G and HTC Desire 20 Pro share design and a good part of its specifications, despite being in two different series. In the design, the LCD screen stands out, here with a diagonal of 6.8 inches and with Full HD + resolution. The front camera is integrated into a perforation on the screen, in the upper left corner.

As for cameras, the HTC U20 5G includes a 32-megapixel front camera and a quad rear combination. The main sensor is 48 megapixels with f / 1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel f / 2.2 wide-angle, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

As for the battery, we have a capacity of 5,000 mAh with support for Quick Charge 4.0 Quick Charge from Qualcomm. The terminal has minijack, USB-C, NFC and fingerprint reader, located on the back.

HTC Desire 20 Pro

The HTC Desire 20 Pro is practically the same terminal, but with 4G connectivity and some slightly lowered specifications. To start, mount the Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, expandable with a microSD card.

The HTC Desire 20 Pro also mounts a Full HD + LCD screen, although with a slightly lower diagonal: 6.5 inches. This screen also integrates the front camera in a perforation in the top left-hand corner.

The front camera of the HTC Desire 20 Pro is 25 megapixels, while behind the camera module is exactly identical to that of the HTC U20 5G. I mean, a 48 megapixel quad camera + 8 megapixels + 2 megapixels + 2 megapixels, with wide angle, macro and bokeh.

Despite the HTC Desire 20 Pro being a slightly smaller terminal than its brother, the capacity of 5,000 mAh of the battery is maintained, although in this case with support for quick charging Quick Charge 3.0. The terminal also has NFC connectivity, minijack and fingerprint sensor on the back

Versions and prices of the HTC Desire 20 Pro and HTC U20 5G

The HTC Desire 20 Pro and HTC U20 5G have been officially announced by HTC in Taiwan, each with a unique combination of RAM and storage. The starting price of the HTC Desire 20 Pro is unknown at the moment, although we know that it will be available in blue and black. The HTC U20 5G has a launch price of 18,990 Taiwanese dollars, about 565 euros in exchange.

HTC Desire 20 Pro 6 + 128 GB. Price to be determined

HTC U20 5G 8 + 256GB. Taiwanese $ 18,990, about 565 euros in exchange.

More information | HTC

Share

HTC Desire 20 Pro and HTC U20 5G: return to the premium mid-range with quad camera and the first 5G mobile in the house