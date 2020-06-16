HTC’s new mid-range phones have been unveiled in Taiwan.

Months after the launch of their latest phones, HTC has decided to try again. As we anticipated a few days ago, the company had the intention of renewing its Desire series with a new mid-range terminal, the Desire 20 Pro. Today, this model has finally been announced… although does not come alone.

Along with the new Desire 20 Pro, the Taiwanese has presented what is, without a doubt, your most pointer mobile from the –not too successful– HTC Exodus. Its about HTC U20 5G, the first model of the company to give compatibility to the new 5G data networks, and to have a processor from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series.

HTC Desire 20 Pro, all the information

HTC Desire 20 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions: 162 x 77 x 9.4mm

201 grams

Display 6.5-inch, 19.5: 9 IPS

Resolution Full HD +

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM6 GB

Android 10 operating system

Storage 128 GB expandable by microSD

CamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.8 + Ultra Wide 8 MP f / 2.2 + macro 2 MP + 2 MP 25 MP f / 2.0 depth sensor

Battery 5,000 mAh with quick charge QuickCharge 3.0

Others Rear fingerprint reader, USB Type C, 3.5mm headphone port

The Desire series model arrives with a highly evolved design compared to its predecessor, the Desire 10 Pro. Although it is also a terminal built in plastic, its rear has been renovated in full so that it now houses the four camera system arranged vertically, and located in the upper left corner of the phone. Just below, the capacitive fingerprint reader appears on the scene.

The front of the Desire 20 Pro is almost entirely occupied by a 6.5-inch diagonal screen with Full HD + resolution and IPS technology. This is clipped by a hole, located in the upper left corner, which houses the 25 megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood of the Desire 20 Pro is the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage expandable by microSD. Android 10 is the version that gives life to the phone, relying on a large 5,000 mAh capacity battery which supports fast charging through the Quick Charge 3.0 standard.

They form their main camera system four different sensors, 48 megapixels with f / 1.8 aperture for the main, 8 MP and f / 2.2 aperture for the « Ultra Wide ». We also find – of course – the classic duo of 2 megapixel « macro » and depth sensors.

HTC U20 5G, all the information

Specifications

Dimensions 171.2 x 78.1 x 9.4mm

215.5 grams

Display 6.8-inch, 20: 9 IPS

Resolution Full HD +

ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765G

RAM8 GB

Android 10 operating system

Storage 256 GB expandable by microSD

CamerasRear: 48 MP f / 1.8 + Ultra Wide 8 MP f / 2.2 + macro 2 MP + 2 MP 32 MP f / 2.0 depth sensor

Battery 5,000 mAh with QuickCharge 4.0 fast charge up to 18W

Others Rear fingerprint reader, USB Type C, NFC, 5G

The HTC U20 5G, meanwhile, is a model something more advanced, which stands out for the compatibility with 5G networks that its processor gives it, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G –Which, by the way, would also incorporate the future Google Pixel 5 if the latest rumors are true. It also raises the level in terms of memory, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, and maintains the same battery capacity as its younger brother –5,000 mAh–, although it updates the fast charge technology to support Quick Charge 4.0, and therefore supports up to 18W of power.

Your screen also grows, going until 6.8 inch, although maintaining resolution and the same hole in the upper left, which in this case houses a higher resolution camera: 32 megapixels.

The back comes in green and white, and in addition to the fingerprint reader it houses the same camera system than the Desire 20 Pro, with a 48-megapixel main sensor, plus an ultra-wide-angle, macro, and depth sensor.

Pricing and availability of the HTC Desire 20 Pro and U20 5G

The new HTC terminals have been presented in Taiwan, the brand’s country of origin, and for now there are no indications that they are going to cross the country’s borders.

As for prices, the Desire 20 Pro will cost 8,990 Taiwanese dollars, about 267 euros to change. For its part, the top model can be purchased at a price of Taiwanese dollars 18,990, about 565 euros or $ 640 to change, for its only configuration of 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage.

