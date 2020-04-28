HTC 2019 started off on the right foot, with surprising growth during the second quarter of that year. However, the good news did not last long as the company returned to stamp out at the end of the course. In 2020, the Taiwanese manufacturer tried to cut its losses with further layoffs, but, according to a leak, it appears that the company could emerge from irrelevance with the launch of a mid-range mobile.

A new leak from the Twitter account @LlabTooFeR suggests that HTC plans to launch a new smartphone this year, specifically the Desire 20 Pro which, in terms of design, is a mix between OnePlus 8 and the Xiaomi Mi 10. A leak that has not offered concrete details about this new product from the Asian firm, simply that in the front part It draws inspiration from the latest OnePlus smartphone by featuring an edge-to-edge screen with a hole for the front camera.

For its part, the Mi 10 borrows the configuration and arrangement of its multiple cameras in the back area. However, fans of the brand and those who are excited about HTC’s resurgence will not see the arrival of a new flagship, but a mid-range smartphone. The Desire 20 Pro, according to rumors, could have a processor inside Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, which would be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM, and would come with Android 10 as the operating system.

The HTC Desire 20 Pro is a mid-range mobile that would arrive this year

I thought HTC is dead… But HTC Desire 20 Pro is in the pipeline… Design is kind of a mix One Plus 8 on the front and Mi10 on the back… Yea, 3.5mm audio jack is there, lol😅 – LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) April 25, 2020

Features that indicate HTC seems to be focused on launching a mid-range mobile instead of a high-end one, something that can work in your favor as the markets are saturated and competition in that range is fierce. Taiwanese company needs an affordable mobile not to get lost in the crowd, something that has already happened with the previous flagships of the Asian giant.

At the moment more is unknown arrival information for the Desire 20 Pro, like your launch window. However, the same source has confirmed that the device’s code name is Bayamo. Being a mid-range terminal, the company is not expected to hold a large event to announce its new device, which would hit the market this year and without making much noise.

The Taiwanese brand was one of the pioneers in betting on Google’s operating system, and for many years it was one of the Android bulwark companies. Their phones were synonymous with quality and good taste, although with the passage of time, and bad decisions, HTC has ended with an uncertain future. The company has been presumed dead several times but is still holding out and appears to have a new mobile on the way, which we hope to hear about new details soon.

