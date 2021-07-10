Hsieh – Mertens: “We never gave up and that made the difference”

Su-Wei Hsieh and Elise Mertens they were consecrated as the new doubles champions of Wimbledon having defeated the Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina 3-6, 7-5 and 9-7 in two hours and 30 minutes of play in the women’s doubles final. A vibrant match in which they had to lift a set and break deficit down and two match points against. “We never gave up and that made a difference“They both stated at a press conference. They also commented:” We fought to the last point and we are very happy to have been able to win the tournament. “