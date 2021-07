It seemed unthinkable, but not mission impossible. They were set and break down. However, they never lowered their arms. In fact, their rivals served twice to win the match and had two match points. Nevertheless, Su-Wei Hsieh Y Elise mertens They are the new doubles champions of Wimbledon having defeated the Russians Veronika Kudermetova Y Elena Vesnina by 3-6, 7-5 and 9-7 in two hours and 30 minutes of play. A meeting full of emotions and changes of directions.