Hsieh and Mertens beat tennis players Vesnina and Kudermetova in the Wimbledon final

07/10/2021

On 07/11/2021 at 05:30 CEST

Su-Wei Hsieh, number 5 of the WTA and the Belgian player Elise mertens, number 8 of the WTA won by 3-6, 7-5 and 9-7 in two hours and thirty-four minutes to the russians Elena Vesnina Y Veronika Kudermetova, number 139 of the WTA and, number 24 of the WTA respectively in the final of Wimbledon. After this result, the tennis players are the new Wimbledon champions.

During the game, the winners managed to break the serve to their rivals 6 times, they obtained 68% of the first service, they committed 6 double faults, managing to win 59% of the points to the service. As for Vesnina and Kudermetova, they managed to break their opponents’ serve 5 times, had a 69% first serve, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 60% of their service points.

The tournament Wimbledon Women’s Doubles. It takes place on grass in the open air and during the course of it a total of 63 couples are seen faces. Likewise, it takes place between June 28 and July 11 in London.