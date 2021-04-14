HSBC confirms its anti-Bitcoin position, why?

A few days ago we reported from CryptoTrend that crypto users on social networks began to report that HSBC would prohibit its clients from buying MicroStrategy shares given their exposure to Bitcoin. Today the banking institution has confirmed it. We tell you!

HSBC prohibits its clients from buying MicroStrategy shares

For those who have not heard of HSBC, it is one of the largest banks in the world. And it has decided to expand its anti-crypto policy by prohibiting its clients from buying shares in the company MicroStrategy given its exposure to Bitcoin.

On April 9, we reported from CryptoTendency that a Twitter user would have published an image of what would be the HSBC statement where he placed the shares of this company on the blacklist.

And, today, HSBC confirmed to Reuters that it has no appetite for direct exposure to cryptocurrencies and has a limited appetite to provide products or securities that derive their value from VC (virtual currencies).

It is worth remembering that MicroStrategy is a cloud software company that owns more than 91,000 BTC, which translates to 80% of its treasury. Consequently, the shares of the company represent an indirect vehicle towards Bitcoin and, therefore, HSBC will not allow its customers to buy them.

It is also important to mention that HSBC will not specifically allow the purchase of the shares. However, it will allow its holding, sale and outgoing transfers.

Crypto Leader Hits New All-Time High

According to CoinGecko, the price of Bitcoin managed to position above $ 63,000 and, with it, has set a new all-time high in the crypto market. This after a growth of 5.3% during the last 24 hours.

Therefore, the leading crypto has managed to grow by more than 8% in just the last 7 days. And, unsurprisingly, the crypto leader’s new bull run has ignited social media. In this way, Mohit Sorout, the founding partner of Bitazu Capital, pointed out that there is a possibility that Bitcoin is in the final leg of its uptrend.

This week a crypto event will take place that you cannot lose sight of

Yes, you may have thought about the fact that the IPO of the crypto exchange Coinbase will happen tomorrow. However, Erik Voorhees, CEO of ShapeShift, suggests that the launch of ThorChain is even more important.

Today saw the launch of ThorChain and marked the first time that native crypto assets can be traded on DEX through unique Blockchains without the need for wrapping tokens.

‘Thorchain has no bridges. It has no wrapping. They are native assets, exchanged between chains in a decentralized way, for the first time in history, ”exclaimed Voorhees.

European Investment Bank to issue bonds with Blockchain technology

Earlier today, Bloomberg reported that the European Investment Bank is exploring the use of Blockchain technology to issue digital bonds.

Thus, specifically, the EIB has contracted Goldman Sachs, Banco Santander and Société Générale to analyze a possible agreement that involves a bond denominated in euros issued on a Blockchain.

In a few lines …

If holders of crypto in Spain do not declare their holdings, they could be fined, warns the Spanish Ministry of Finance. With ETC Group Germany’s digital stock exchange will list a physical-settled Litecoin ETP. Nightclub in Miami will allow payments in Bitcoin and other cryptos as part of its reopening on April 23.

