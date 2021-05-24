HSBC CEO says bitcoin “is not for us”

By Lawrence White and Rachel Armstrong

LONDON (Reuters) – HSBC has no plans to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk or offer the digital currencies as an investment to clients because they are too volatile and lack transparency, Chief Executive Noel Quinn told Reuters.

Europe’s largest bank’s position on crypto comes as bitcoin has plunged nearly 50% from its peak for the year, after China cracked down on mining the currency and its prominent advocate Elon Musk. he moderated his support for the digital currency.

This sets it apart from rivals such as Goldman Sachs, which Reuters reported in March that it had restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk, and UBS which, according to other outlets, is exploring ways to offer digital currencies as an investment product.

“Given the volatility, we are not in Bitcoin as an asset class. If our clients want to be there, of course they can be, but we are not promoting it as an asset class within our wealth management business,” he said. Quinn.

“For similar reasons, we are not rushing to buy stablecoins,” he said, referring to digital currencies like Tether, which seek to avoid the volatility typically associated with cryptocurrencies by pegging their value to assets like the dollar.

Bitcoin was trading at $ 36,387 on Monday, down nearly 50% in just 40 days from its annual high of 64,895 reached on April 14.

Pressure on the currency intensified after Musk, the billionaire owner of Tesla and supporter of the cryptocurrency, reversed his stance that the electric vehicle maker accepted bitcoin as a means of payment.

(Reporting by Lawrence White and Rachel Armstrong; additional information by Alun John in Hong Kong. Edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)