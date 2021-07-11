Hristo Stoichkov predicts victory for Italy against England

Former footballer Hristo Stoichkov, predicted a victory for the Italy selection against England at the end of the Euro 2020 that is played at Wembley, in addition to launching a message for Leo Messi after his title in America Cup.

There are hours left for the other important party, and my prediction is: Italy, “Stoichkov added in an interview for ..

A few hours before the match for the championship of the 2021 edition of the cup is played, the former Bulgarian and Barcelona footballer in the Spanish League, predicted the championship for those led by Roberto Mancini.

Congratulations Leo! Congratulations Argentina! Deserved champions! Messi already has his Copa América, I can’t wait to see him at the World Cup next year! “Wrote the Bulgarian soccer legend.

Hristo Stoichkov also congratulated Lionel Messi and the Argentine National Team, for winning the Copa América 2021 against his counterpart in Brazil, with a great performance by Ángel Di María from PSG de France.

