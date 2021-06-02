Hradecka and Siegemund prevail in the 30th final of Roland-Garros

06/02/2021

On at 19:45 CEST

The Czech player Lucie hradecka, number 33 of the WTA and the German tennis player Laura siegemund, number 35 of the WTA fulfilled the predictions by winning in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros by 6-4 and 6-4 in an hour and thirty-seven minutes to the American Lauren davis, number 262 of the WTA and the Indian tennis player Ankita raina, number 95 of the WTA. After this result, the tennis players get the place for the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The data collected about the match shows that Hradecka and Siegemund, the winners, managed to break their rivals’ serve 7 times, while the defeated pair achieved it 5 times. Likewise, Hradecka and Siegemund had 71% first serve, managing to win 50% of the service points, while their opponents obtained 66% effectiveness and managed to win 42% of the service points. Finally, in relation to the penalties, the winners committed 4 double faults and the eliminated players committed 2.

The championship will continue next Friday from 11:00 Spanish time with the confrontation of Hradecka and Siegemund against the American players Asia Muhammad Y Jessica pegula to be held next Friday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Women’s Doubles.) takes place from June 2 to 13 on outdoor clay. During this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.