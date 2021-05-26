HP renews its generation of laptops with the OMEN 16, OMEN 17 and a new ‘gaming’ brand: Victus

HP has presented its new generation of ‘gaming’ laptops for this first half of 2021. The new HP Omen 16, its first laptop for gamers with a screen of this size, the HP Omen 17, up to 15% lighter than the previous one. generation and the new Victus 16, the first of a new brand from HP OMEN, which will be focused on new players and wants to position itself as an accessible brand.

These are the characteristics of the new laptops that arrive in Spain, accompanied by an OMEN monitor and two software services for gamers.

‘Victus by HP’: this is the new range of laptops

The first device in the Victus range is a 16-inch laptop with QuadHD display and 165 Hz refresh rate. It has blue light illumination and inside it is added the possibility of incorporating an NVIDIA 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 or an AMD Radeon RX 5500M.

Two options are also offered for the CPU; an Intel I7-11800H or an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H. At the memory level, the Victus range will reach up to 32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory, showing that despite starting from a basic option, it will also reach higher prices with more competitive components.

Victus is defined as the “younger sister of the OMEN brand”. A range that currently comes in three colors (gray, blue and white), with a backlit keyboard and an SSD up to 1 TB. The material used for the casing and chassis is a recycled plastic.

HP OMEN 16: the first 16 inches of HP Omen

The new HP Omen 16 is only 10 mm larger than the HP Omen 15, but it is enough to increase the screen size to 16.1 inches. In this new generation the cooling system has been improved and the interior offers the possibility of opting for a AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or an Intel Core i7 11800H, along with an NVIDIA RTX 3070.

Like the Victus series, the laptop is offered with a 1440p screen with a refresh rate of 165 Hz. At the storage level we have 1 TB SSD, WiFi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 for connectivity and a autonomy of up to 9 hours with its 83 Whr battery.

HP Omen 17 – 16GB i9 and RTX 3080 processor

The most powerful HP Omen laptop will be the new HP OMEN 17. Inside we will have up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 with 16 GB of RAM and a maximum TGP of 165 W. For the processor, up to an i9-11900H and 32 GB of RAM will be offered. A maximum configuration that HP advertises that its performance will be “similar to that of a desktop PC”.

For cooling we have a fan system with 24 additional blades, 17% thinner than in the previous generation. The laptop is 10% thinner and 15% lighter than last year’s HP Omen 17.

At the moment HP does not plan to launch a version with AMD for this model. Yes we have again a QuaHD screen with a rate of up to 165 Hz, a backlit keyboard and a good level of connectivity with an HDMI 2.1 and BT 5.2 port.

OMEN 25i gaming monitor and a hub for 16 players

In addition to the new notebooks, HP brings us a blue light certified OMEN brand monitor, a 165 Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time. This OMEN 25i gaming monitor is compatible with AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-SYNC and features IPS technology, DCI-P3 90% and a brightness of 400 nits.

Along with the new hardware products, the company has announced OMEN Gaming Hub, a solution that incorporates OMEN Oasis, in order to speak by voice or chat with up to 16 players in “high definition and low latency”.

Availability and pricing of the new HP OMEN

The new OMEN 16 will be available in Spain from August from 1,299 euros. For the OMEN 17 model, its arrival is also expected the same month at a price that will start from 1,599 euros.

In the case of ‘Victus by HP 16’, the new range will be in Spain from August at a cost of 799 euros. In the case of the OMEN 25i monitor, its initial price will be 269 euros.

