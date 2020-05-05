The gaming world has become one of the most important engines in the PC sector, a reality that HP has known how to see and to which it has responded with a very wide catalog of video game equipment, both portable and desktop, and which has just expanded with the presentation of the new Omen 25L and Omen 30L.

The 25L and 30L references are very important, as they indicate that each team uses a chassis with a different size. The HP Omen 25L is a compact gaming PC that uses a chassis of 25 liters, while the HP Omen 30L has a larger size thanks to the chassis of 30 liters, which means that it has more internal space to accommodate larger components, although both can be configured at the same level without problems.

The 30-liter model mounts a system of all-in-one liquid cooling for the processor with a 120mm Cooler Master radiator, while the 25-liter model uses a more traditional cooling system based on the classic radiator and fan system (air cooling). Both have RGB LED lighting and they come equipped with a tempered glass side window.

Specifications of the new HP Omen 25L and 30L

We can configure both models with very powerful processors, up to Ryzen 9 3900 12 core 24 wire or one Core i9 10900K 10 cores and 20 threads. Both support up to 64 GB of 3,200 MHz HyperX Fury DDR4 memory, a frequency that we can consider as optimal if we use Ryzen or Intel Core configurations; Up to 2TB (WD Black) M.2 PCIE SSDs and a graphics card RTX 2080 Ti or one Radeon RX 5700 XT.

So that power is not a problem, the HP Omen 25L and 30L can be configured with a Cooler Master source up to 750 watts of power. With such a font we could easily move any current graphics card, and we will have plenty of room for future extensions. Quite a hit this point by HP.

With the top of the range configuration, that is, with an HP Omen configured with a Ryzen 9 3900, 64 GB of RAM and an RTX 2080 Ti, we will have a gaming PC prepared to play to the maximum without problems for several years. If we opt for the RX 5700 XT we can play optimally in 1440p and enjoy a good 4K experience if we adjust the graphic quality.

As we can see in the images, the construction and distribution of the HP Omen is perfect. All wiring is perfectly ordered They won’t affect the airflow in any configuration in the least, and they have customizable RGB LED lighting through the HP Command Center.

HP Omen 25L and 30L will be available starting May 5 with a starting price of $ 899.99 in its base configuration. We do not have details about the official sale price in Spain.

HP Omen 27i: new monitor with nano IPS panel

To accompany the new HP Omen 25L and 30L the American company has presented a new monitor 27 inches which redefines the classic lines of the Omen series and offers a high level of performance.

At the design level the HP Omen 27i presents a clearly finished minimalist and elegant, It shows very contained screen edges and has a base that helps manage wiring.

Your panel nano IPS The 27-inch ensures excellent image quality, with 178-degree viewing angles and up to 98% reproduction of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. Its resolution is 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, has a refresh rate of 165 Hz and it is compatible with G-Sync and FreeSync. Cost $ 499.99.