HP Omen 16 to debut Radeon RX 6000M graphics cards

HP Omen 16 is the new laptop that the multinational has presented for the PC gaming market. Among its components, stands out the new generation of graphics cards for laptops from AMD, Radeon RX 6000M.

HP Omen 16 is an absolute renewal over the Omen 15 that we had the opportunity to analyze. As the name suggests, this is the first time that HP has used a 16 inches diagonal in their gaming laptop series. This screen size is all the rage, offering more viewing space in the same chassis as a 15-inch laptop.

Another outstanding feature of this model is the double hardware configuration that the company will offer so that the user can choose the one they prefer. On the one hand, it can be equipped with a Core i7-11800H, the latest Tiger Lake-H processors recently introduced by Intel, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.

The second hardware option is the one that offers the great novelty. A processor AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core and a Radeon RX 6000M that has not yet reached the market and that this laptop will debut. From what they cite, it will be a high-end version of these RDNA 2 that AMD will present in two weeks at the Computex show in Taiwan.

Both configurations can include up to 32 Gbytes of 3200 MHz DDR4 memory and dual PCIe Gen 4 solid state drives, in RAID and with 1 Tbyte of capacity each to cover internal storage. Not mentioned, but it is assumed that it will arrive fully equipped in connectivity with the latest available technologies, in addition to the backlit keyboard and a special cooling system to keep temperatures under control.

HP Omen 16, price and availability

The Omen 16 will be available in June in select regions, for sale on the company’s website and at retailers such as BestBuy. The price with the base configuration is $ 1,049. An interesting laptop for that increasingly fashionable screen size and for being the first listed with the new AMD graphics cards. Of course, it will lead HP’s line of gaming notebooks in performance.