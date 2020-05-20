I have never been fond of gaming laptops. For many years, I have recommended anyone to ask me to spend the same money on a good tower and a decent laptop but I must admit that a couple of weeks with the protagonist of our analysis have made me rethink some things. We analyze one of the best gaming laptops that money can buy, the HP OMEN 15-dh0008ns.

From its beginnings, the OMEN line by HP has been characterized by an impressive evolution and where the feedback of the players has a lot to do, as we have already been able to verify in the MC laboratory. Their proposals for desktop and laptops bet on high-quality components and very balanced configurations, without the classic “bottlenecks” that usually characterize the equipment that you can buy in a shopping center.

The effort is even greater on laptops, equipment where you have to combine the power necessary to move the latest titles on the market with little space and complicated cooling. As we will see throughout this text, this HP OMEN 15 has been built with care and is full of details designed by and for video game fans.

HP delivers the OMEN 15 in a simple pack that includes the charger and documentation. Taking into account the characteristics of the equipment, some additional detail would not be amiss, such as a storage case or a gaming mouse, although it is true that the target audience of this equipment is likely to already have one or want to buy it separately.

The laptop gives a great feeling of robustness From the first moment. High quality materials, a discreet but solid hinge system and total absence of vibrations, noise or small “clicks” that characterize lower-end equipment are some of the aspects that are worth highlighting.

As standard, the laptop is delivered with the FreeDOS operating system. Obviously, if we want to take advantage of it as a gaming machine, the installation of Windows 10 is absolutely recommended, so you must bear in mind that it is necessary to do it separately.

Before we continue, let’s take a look at the awesome spec sheet for the unit we’ve tested:

Intel Core i9 9880H (2.3 GHz base frequency, up to 4.8 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost technology, 8 MB cache, 8 cores)

ChipsetIntel HM370

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080-8GB

16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR4-2666 SDRAM çSSD 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2

1TB 7200rpm SATA Hard Drive

39.6 cm (15.6 ″) diagonal Full HD display

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 200 (2 x 2) and Bluetooth 5 (with file transfer speeds in Gb)

Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN

HP Multi-Format SD Card Reader

1 USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 2 with Thunderbolt 3 (signaling speed 40 Gb / s, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge); 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type A; 1 HDMI; 1 RJ-45; 1 headphone / microphone combo; 1 microphone; 1 Smart Pin CA; 1 Mini DisplayPort

Dimensions 36 x 26 x 2.04 cm. Weight 2.63 kg

200W AC power adapter

6-cell battery, 69 Wh lithium-ion polymer

HP Wide Vision HD Camera with Integrated Dual Matrix Digital Microphone

Audio B&O; dual speakers; HP Audio Boost; DTS: X Ultra Compatible Omen Audio Control

Price: 2699 euros.

With this technical deployment it was expected that both Windows 10 and any application would fly. The combination of a brutal processor, 16 Gbytes of RAM and the SSD make navigation between applications instantaneous and we do not notice any lack of power in any case, including intensive multitasking scenarios.

HP includes the OMEN Command Center solution as a hub from which to monitor equipment health and functions. In a simple and intuitive way we can switch between three operating modes, control temperatures, RGB lighting, improve network performance and much more.

Pure power to move any game.

As several managers of the company have repeated, “OMEN is a product and a service where Command Center is the center”. This includes from a training module capable of detecting how you play and advising you to improve in titles such as League of Legends to a streaming solution to use the power of the laptop on another computer with Windows 10. Although it has room for improvement, it is an addition interesting and fully configurable depending on our needs.

On the Internet you can find brainy reviews with all kinds of synthetic tests but, from my point of view, the best testing ground for a team like this is games. This is the performance it offers with some of the titles in my collection, all set to ultra and native panel resolution.

The performance is clearly impressive. The main reason is the integrated RTX 2080, with 8 Gbytes of dedicated memory and adjusted to work on a laptop, but without the performance cuts of other equipment.

The HP OMEN 15 is not just a computer to play everything, it is to not worry at any time about the settings. It is enough to put the options to the maximum and enjoy.

At another level is the possibility of breaking the 60 Hz barrier. Having a hardware capable of reaching this amount of FPS and not being able to take advantage of it would not make sense, especially in a competitive environment, but the improvement is evident in practically any title. Enjoy rates above 100 fps on many titles on a monitor capable of supporting it It is a truly fantastic experience that has no turning back: once you try it, you will see lag in any screen other than the OMEN screen.

During the days that I have had the opportunity to enjoy it, I was clearly surprised by the touch of the keyboard: it has the hardness and the recoil just to play in total comfort, but it is also fantastic to work by keeping a low profile and not being too loud.

The HP OMEN 15 cooling solution is as discreet as it is efficient.

It has also turned out to be a pleasant surprise the refrigeration system, especially taking into account the “guts” of the equipment. In normal use, the fan is imperceptible and is limited to keeping the equipment under control. When we increase the demand, it is present, but with a cleaner sound than in other equipment and great efficiency. In fact, and unlike many gaming computers, there are almost no “hot” zones on the keyboard even in hard gaming sessions.

One more point in refrigeration that many manufacturers forget: with intensive use and the passage of time, these equipment can accumulate a large amount of dust and particles that can affect operation. The bottom cover of the HP OMEN 15 is removed by removing six screws, we do not lose the warranty and we can do careful vacuuming to keep it in perfect condition for a long time.

Regarding autonomy, little to comment. We are facing a more portable than portable equipment, with which it is very difficult to overcome two hours of real autonomy (much less playing).

Conclusions

The HP OMEN 15 has everything to be the ultimate gaming laptop. Opting for this type of product involves significant sacrifices in terms of size, weight and price, but in return, we get a dream video game platform that fits in a backpack.



What would you think of someone who penalizes a supercar because it has little trunk? Something similar occurs when evaluating this type of proposal. Obviously, we are not facing a team for everyone, but those who can and want to treat themselves to everything, without waivers and anywhere they should value this proposal among their options. If you are out of price, it is worth looking at configuration options with Intel Core i7, equally powerful and with much more adjusted cost.

Final assessment



SUMMARY

A team for exquisite palates and without budget problems. Technology makes it possible to carry a dream video game machine in your backpack and the OMEN series is exceeded in every generation. If you are considering buying a high-end gaming laptop, this HP OMEN 15 should be among the options to be valued.

Design and build quality8