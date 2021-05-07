HP EliteOne 800 G8, a Windows alternative to Apple’s all-in-one

Following the recent introduction of the new Apple computers, HP faces the EliteOne 800 G8, the first commercial all-in-one to offer noise reduction based on artificial intelligence and presence recognitionFeatures that the company had so far included exclusively in some of its laptops.

PC is available with a 23.8 or 27-inch screen up to 2560 x 1440, with low blue light and anti-glare display. It has an optional double-sided 5MP pop-up webcam with variants offering an infrared camera and a time-of-flight sensor. The camera can follow you and the system uses scene detection to adjust settings based on light levels.

Presence Awareness can automatically lock your PC when you walk away and wake you up when you return. The system has several other security features, including the cable lock bracket. There is also a dynamic voice leveling feature, which will keep the volume of your voice constant, whether you are closer to or further from the microphone.

And it is that although HP’s bet goes through a more sober and demure style, far from the recently presented and colorful new iMac, without a doubt it is a quite interesting option for those who are interested in getting one of these terminals all within the Windows ecosystem.

So, moving on to its characteristics, the EliteOne 800 G8 will have processor options up to the new ones 11th Gen Intel Core i9, backed by up to 64GB of DDR4 3200 SDRAM, and 2TB of SSD storage and storage expansion slots. In this way, we find a useful computer for all areas, with enough capabilities to stand out in everyday tasks, work, photo and video editing, and even gaming.

Finally, we must not fail to highlight its extensive connectivity section, with dUSB-C ports, three USB-A ports, one DisplayPort socket, one HDMI and an Ethernet input that will be accompanied by wireless support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Availability and price

At the moment HP EliteOne 800 G8 has not advanced no price or departure date specific for this all-in-one computer, but it is expected that a first international availability will begin to be seen later this month.