In this virtual version of the festival, the programming is being broadcast on Facebook Live direct from the official page of Jóvenes Tamaulipas

The Secretary of Social Welfare, directed by Rmulo Garza Martnez and Jvenes Tamaulipas, entitled ngel Covarrubias, continue for the second consecutive week with activities corresponding to the Festival Jvenes Tam



Author: HT Agencia

Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas. – The state government in charge of Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, the Secretariat of Social Welfare, which directs Romulo Garza Martínez and Jóvenes Tamaulipas, which is titled Angel Covarrubias, continue for the second consecutive week with activities corresponding to the Tam Young Festival.

In this virtual version of the festival, the programming is being broadcast on Facebook Live direct from the official page of Jóvenes Tamaulipas.

The program is diversified with the aim of making it pleasing to all, with the participation of young volunteers who at the moment have contributed themes with the intention of promoting entertainment and family coexistence, through conferences, monologues, tutorials, crafts, recipes, music, dance classes, sports, among others.

Angel Covarrubias, general director of Jóvenes Tamaulipas, said “this is in order to bring happiness and peace to all the homes in our state, that parents and children live happily, that is why we are working fully on this festival which we have extended its duration for three weeks, because that’s what the kids have asked us through our social networks and also young people who want to join the program and share by exposing their topics, for now we are in the second week of activities and we will continue taking into account within the content to all who want to join, “he said.

Here we share the itinerary corresponding to the second week of activities.

With these actions, the state government through Young Tamaulipas, implements healthy entertainment programs for family enjoyment, providing support and solidarity in these moments of mandatory contingency due to the global pandemic COVID-19; in that most people are spending much of their time and space gathered inside their homes.

.