DIF Tamaulipas generates content for family entertainment during social isolation

The contents help improve interpersonal and family relationships, promoting healthy recreation and better coexistence

The DIF Tamaulipas, which is chaired by Mariana Gmez de Garca Cabeza de Vaca, offers a series of interactive games for free that boost cognitive development during this time of staying home.



Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas. – To contribute to healthy coexistence within the home during social isolation due to the health contingency derived from the coronavirus, the DIF Tamaulipas, which presides Mariana Gómez de García Cabeza de Vaca, offers a free interactive games series That drives cognitive development during this time when staying home is vital to maintaining our health.

Mandalas, memoramas, snakes and ladders, as well as the Tamaulipas lottery, are some of the activities that the families of the entity can enjoy inside their home by downloading them for free directly from the DIF Tamaulipas System page at the email address www.diftamaulipas.gob.mx.

With the book of mandalas, in addition to promoting creativity, it allows people to express positive thoughts and the pleasant sensations they experience when painting them, since at the end of each one there is a space where they describe their experience with their own words.

In the memorama and the game of snakes and ladders, the skill of the entire family is shared to achieve better integration, since it can be played on rotating teams, and with the Tamaulipas lottery the knowledge of the 43 municipalities is reinforced, in addition to promote the coexistence of this traditional Mexican game in this special version.

The DIF Tamaulipas is also the platform to carry out online educational activities through the site: https://bookflix.digital.scholastic.com/ with the following username and password:

Username: Learning20

Password: Clifford

In this way, family activities are promoted by complying with the sanitary measures established by the Tamaulipas Health Secretariat and promoted by Governor Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, who from the first day that COVID-19 was presented in the entity, it has responded to the needs of the general population.

