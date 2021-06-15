¿Hoy Program ?, pandemic in full Televisa program | Instagram

¿El Programa Hoy ?, Televisa again in trouble and it is a wave of infections that once again complicates the plans of the most famous television station in Mexico. It has been revealed that one of the popular shows has had to stop its recordings due to the high number of people who have tested positive for the disease.

As it transpired, the production that is in trouble and now suspended is about Warriors 2021, a program that in its 2020 edition was produced by Magda Rodríguez along with Today Program. The alert began when Guty Carrera and Brenda Zambrano tested positive for the contagion.

TV Notes said in a publication that a source close to the production of Guerreros 2021 reported that they were very concerned and it all began a week ago when Guty began to have symptoms of Covid-19; however, it was not until days later that it was revealed that he did indeed have the disease.

Concern increased when it was revealed that various participants and former participants of the Televisa program were together in a meeting without taking due prevention measures and healthy distance. They indicated that Brandon Castañeda, Julio Ron, Agustín Fernández, Anahí Izali, Lluvia Carrillo and Macky González, who is currently a participant in The Stars Dance Today, were those involved in that meeting.

The magazine assured that the contagion of Guty Carrera was joined by Branda Zambrano, Yan and Dariana, who already tested positive for the Covid-19 test. It is said that the production was thinking about what is best, whether to handle this situation in a hermetic way or to make it known.

Finally, it was decided on the second option and they announced through a statement in the voice of Mauricio Barcelata that there are various infections within the production, so what marks the protocol is to suspend the broadcasts of Guerreros 2021 this week.

After the statement, the new measures to be taken in the reality show to take care of the cast and staff were also revealed; However, TV Notes assures that the concern is very high, because it is feared that there will be more infected.