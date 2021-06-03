Hoy program, Galilea Montijo warns producer on air

Hoy, Galilea Montijo program warns producer on air | Instagram

He has the upper hand !, Galilea Montijo did not go into detours and using his power in the Hoy Program, without thinking for a moment he strongly warned a former morning producer after he did not like one of his comments.

The beautiful driver from Guadalajara made it clear that she did not like the alleged comment that Reynaldo Lopez made about his person and emphasizing his enormous power assured that the producer will not return to the Today Program for what you said.

It was Paul Stanley who sat at the table with his colleagues and did not hesitate to bring a message to Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta and Raúl Araiza, supposedly from Reynaldo López.

Stanley indicated that the producer told him that Araiza has been in the Hoy Program for so long that he is going to become the new Chabelo and be “the friend of all the children” of Hoy. El Negrito questioned his friend his partner about whether there was no message for the drivers and that was what did not please Martha Galilea Montijo.

Paco Stanley’s son indicated that López would have said that Legarreta and Montijo would be the hostesses of Chabelo, a place that apparently was not the grace of Guadalajara, who in a very serious and threatening way sent a message to the producer, indicating that later of this, I would not lead Today again.

Definitely, this was a joke from the beautiful Televisa star, as much has been said about Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta having enormous power to put and take away in the Hoy Program.

It has even been rumored on some occasions that the change of producer could mark the departure of Montijo and the entry of Inés Goméz Mont as a host, since they assure that despite being “friends”, there is really a betrayal by Galilea in the one that doesn’t support her professionally.

Some time ago it was even said that Gómez Mont would have heard Gali tell a producer that she was not the best option for his program and discrediting someone who is supposedly a very close friend.