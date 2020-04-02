This Thursday, April 2, 2020 The Hoy No Circula program will maintain the traffic restriction for cars with the completion of plates 1 and 2, green rubber and verification hologram 1 and 2.

In accordance with the regulations endorsed by the Environmental Commission of the Megalopolis (CAMe), the vehicle restriction is in force from 05:00 hours and ends at 22:00 in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico.

The Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico includes the 16 mayors of Mexico City and in 18 conurbed municipalities of the State of Mexico (Atizapán de Zaragoza, Coacalco de Berriozábal, Cuautitlán, Cuautitlán Izcalli, Chalco, Chicoloapan, Chimalhuacán, Ecatepec de Morelos, Huixquilucan , Ixtapaluca, La Paz, Naucalpan de Juárez, Nezahualcóyotl, Nicolás Romero, Tecámac, Tlalneplantla de Baz, Tultitlán and Valle de Chalco).

Vehicles with a double zero, zero, electric, and hybrid hologram are exempt from the program.

Mobile sources or vehicles registered abroad or Federal Entities other than the Federal District, the State of Mexico and States that enter into homologation agreements for the vehicle verification process, or that do not carry the verification hologram, or that carry an unrecognized hologram through the Federal District, its circulation is limited, one day during the week and every Saturday, regardless of its last numerical digit, from 05:00 to 22:00; as well as, in a morning schedule from Monday to Friday from 05:00 to 11:00.

The Hoy No Circula Program does not apply to cars with disability plates, emergency and funeral services, as well as public transportation and emergency services.

SUSPENSION OF THE PROGRAM

The environmental authority shall issue the notice by which the application of this Program is suspended, on holidays, non-working days, compulsory rest or during vacation seasons, taking into account that the quality of the air does not create a risk to the health of the population, This will be determined through an analysis of the weather conditions, the monitoring of air quality and the concentration of pollutant emissions in the Federal District or Megalopolitical Zone.

Sanctions

The vehicles and drivers of mobile sources or vehicles that circulate in the roads and streets of the Federal District that violate the measures provided for in this Program, will be subject to the sanctions established in the Regulation of the Environmental Law of the Federal District in Matter of Vehicle Verification ; as well as, in the Metropolitan Traffic Regulation or the one that substitutes it and other applicable provisions, notwithstanding that they are withdrawn from circulation and sent to the vehicle deposit, in which they must remain until the corresponding fine is paid and in the case of vehicles stopped during Environmental Contingency, will also have to wait for it to end.

Photo: Dark Quarter

2020 VERIFICATION CALENDAR

The motor vehicles must be verified according to the current regulations in the following order:

First semester

January and February: plates with 5 and 6 termination (yellow gummed) February and March: plates with 7 and 8 termination (pink gummed) March and April: plates with 3 and 4 termination (red gummed) April and May: plates with 1 termination and 2 (green gummed) May and June: plates with 9 and 0 termination (blue gummed)

Second semester

June and July: plates with 5 and 6 termination (yellow gummed) July and August: plates with 7 and 8 termination (pink gummed) August and September: plates with 3 and 4 termination (red gummed) October and November: plates with 1 termination and 2 (green gummed) November and December: plates with 9 and 0 termination (blue gummed)