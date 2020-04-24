In the candle. Maluma, Paulina Rubio, Dalisa Alegría and others

Although the world of entertainment has been dimming its lights due to the pandemic that has affected this sector so hard, the artists do not stop giving material and surprising, either for better or for worse. And part of the latter are the controversies that have arisen in these days of confinement.

One that surprised everyone by her behavior during live video broadcast through Instagram was the Mexican Paulina Rubio. Her appearance left a lot to be desired, the singer looked all decomposed, with a somewhat strange makeup, but without a doubt her way of expressing herself completely overshadowed everything else. He acted as if he was “having a good time”, something that many of his followers affirmed due to the disjointed way in which he spoke.

The interpreter of “Not a single word” tried to carry an awareness message to her followers, but although she tried to motivate them to stay home, the words did not come out correctly. Meaningless things came out of his mouth and even the lyrics of his own songs he forgot when trying to sing. Another thing that surprised more than one was when he began to speak positively of his eternal musical rival, Thalía.

Others who are in trouble are Colombians Maluma and Pipe Bueno, who were recently accused by model Grettel Dorado of having forced her into a sexual threesome with her friend. The model assured that everything happened four years ago, after a concert that Maluma gave in Mexico.

In the middle of the presentation, Maluma put the model on the stage and besides kissing her, he sang some of her songs. At the end of the concert, Grettel Dorado says that one of the artist’s security managers invited her to go up to Maluma’s suite. “I arrived and he was sitting on the bed in his dressing gown, and there was Pipe Bueno. We started talking, we started talking and drinking, obviously (…) that day I had relations with Maluma, “says the woman.

Actress Ninel Conde is also starring in a scandal in Mexico, after denouncing that she cannot see her son because the boy’s father has forbidden him.

“He (Giovanni Medina) always threatened me that he was going to take Emmanuel away from me if I was not with him, and this pandemic came as a ring to his finger to have the necessary justification … he said to me, ‘if you denounce me forget about To be able to talk to the boy on the phone, to come to my house and nothing, until a judge rules that you can see him, and I doubt he will leave my house in the pandemic. ‘ That stopped me, but I said enough is enough! I know that the authorities will take care of returning the child to its mother, ”said Ninel in an interview with a Mexican media outlet.

Local level. Here there have also been some figures that have had certain clashes. Such is the case of the actress Dalissa Alegría, the fiancée of the singer Mozart la Para and the “instagramer” Alexandra Hatcu, who went viral on social networks after sending some hints through their Instagram accounts.

The conflict started when Alexandra posted a video in a funny tone from the Tik Tok application, where she said that her ex’s wife always spies on her, moments later Dalissa posted a photo on her Instagram accompanied by the following text: “Although the chess game they see it from the outside… The king is always next to the queen ”.

El Mayor Clásico, urban music singer, was another who stirred social networks after uploading a video attacking producer Santiago Matías, who minimized his career and did not give him the recognition he deserves.