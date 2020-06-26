A park ranger was doing a live broadcast when he heard a kind of strange howling

By: Web Writing

A rangers of the Tikal National Park, Petén, GuatemalaHe managed to hear a kind of howl during the night, as he descended from Temple IV.

The man shared a video through social networks in which it is possible to hear what resembles a howl at night.

« Descending from Temple IV this was heard, » he wrote on the park’s Facebook page.

According to park workers, the park ranger had gone up to the temple to broadcast a live video on Facebook, and it was when the park was descending that the strange sounds would begin.

« Tikal is an ancient city with a lot of energy in it. We have no idea what it could be but we want to share it with you, » the video description reads.